September 1, 2017: Apple to Host Next iPhone Event September 12, Understated Telluride Film Fest to Deliver Plenty of Oscar Buzz, I.O.C. President Rules Out Violent Video Games at Olympics



1. APPLE TO HOST NEXT IPHONE EVENT SEPTEMBER 12: Apple will host its annual iPhone event on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater at its new Cupertino headquarters. Washington Post: “The Sept. 12 event is widely expected to feature the release of the next iPhone, a decade after it was introduced by Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs. To have the 10th anniversary phone debut at an Apple theater named for Jobs brings the product full-circle—if you'll excuse the pun. At an event last year, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said that he believed it would be the last time he introduced a product in the old Cupertino complex, with its very famous address of 1 Infinite Loop. Cook and the rest of Apple head into the event with big expectations. Having decided to give the latest iPhones—the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus—a smaller-than-expected makeover, the pressure is on to deliver something spectacular with the next models. Apple insiders expect the company to show off a 10th-anniversary model of the iPhone that is substantially redesigned, with an edge-to-edge screen and no home button.” http://wapo.st/2wVuP1J



2. UNDERSTATED TELLURIDE FILM FEST TO DELIVER PLENTY OF OSCAR BUZZ: The Telluride Film Festival, which kicks off in the Colorado mountains today, may not be as flashy as other film festivals. But the low-key event has a lineup that's expected to generate early Oscar buzz. Los Angeles Times: “But when the 44th Telluride Film Festival kicks off Friday, scores of filmmakers, stars and movie executives will make their way to the isolated town in the mountains of Colorado, where miners once dug for silver and gold, to hunt for another precious commodity: Oscar buzz. An increasingly important early stop on the awards season calendar—albeit a more intimate and casual affair than the bigger, flashier festivals in Venice, Toronto and New York with which it jockeys—Telluride has played host to seven of the last eight best picture winners, including '12 Years a Slave,' 'Argo,' 'Birdman' and 'Moonlight.' As this year’s lineup—which includes such highly anticipated features as Guillermo del Toro’s dark romantic fantasy 'The Shape of Water,' Alexander Payne’s bizarro satire 'Downsizing' and actress Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, 'Lady Bird'— plays out over Labor Day weekend, Oscar prognosticators will be carefully gauging audience reactions to glean a sense of which films could follow in their footsteps. ... The Telluride lineup also boasts a strong showing of films helmed by female filmmakers, with nine of the 30 films in Telluride’s main program directed or co-directed by women. This year’s Venice Film Festival, by contrast, features just one film directed by a woman out of 21 in competition, a fact that Bening, who is serving as jury president, reflected on in remarks on Wednesday to journalists there." http://lat.ms/2iK9jXG



3. I.O.C. PRESIDENT RULES OUT VIOLENT VIDEO GAMES AT OLYMPICS: While eSports at the Olympics may be a possibility in the future, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has ruled out the addition of violent video games—many of which are the most popular in the gaming community. AV Club: “This week, however, IOC president Thomas Bach put a bit of a damper on Paris’ esports dreams. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, he made it clear the IOC wants nothing to do with violent games. 'We want to promote non-discrimination, non-violence, and peace among people,' Bach said. 'This doesn’t match with video games, which are about violence, explosions and killing. And there we have to draw a clear line.' That stance is a bit of a problem for anyone hoping to see video games make it to the Olympics, since most popular esports could be considered violent. That would definitely count out first-person shooters like Counter-Strike and Overwatch, fighting games like Street Fighter V, and possibly even the likes of League Of Legends and Dota 2, commonly thought of as the two most popular esports in the world right now. So what video games, if any, would Bach be okay with hosting in the Olympics? Digital simulations of sports already played in the Games, of course. As far as popular games go, that leaves EA’s FIFA series of soccer games and 2K’s NBA 2K basketball games as the only real contenders." http://bit.ly/2woPTMO





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



AlliedPRA, Inc. has acquired Briggs, a New York event and destination management company.



* LOCAL NEWS *



CHICAGO: For National Hunger Action Month, the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, the Archdiocese of Chicago Office of Catholic Schools, Soldier Field, and the Charles Tillman Cornerstone Foundation will host the Soup-Er Stadium Challenge Kick-Off on September 12. The cocktail reception kicks off a monthlong food drive.



LAS VEGAS: PMMI, the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, is raising money for the American Red Cross in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Donations made at pmmi.org/we-care will be matched by the organization; donations can also be made in person at the annual Pack Expo, being held September 25-27 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



LOS ANGELES: Tintorera, a seafood-centric modern Mexican restaurant by chef Maycoll Calderón and partner Walter Meyenberg, opens today in Silver Lake. The 100-seat restaurant has tropical decor designed to transport diners to Acapulco in the 1950s.



The 11th annual Adcolor Awards—which celebrate professionals of color in the creative industries—will be held September 19 at the Loews Hotel Hollywood. Aisha Tyler will host, and honorees include actors Jesse Williams and Wilson Cruz, as well as Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The 10th annual Pérez Art Museum Miami corporate luncheon, presented by Starr Events, will take place on September 27. South Florida business leaders who support local arts will be the guests. PAMM Corporate Honors will be awarded to Publix Super Markets Charities, and all funds from the luncheon will be donated to the museum’s art and education outreach programs.



NEW YORK: Lexus and Interview Magazine will host Lexus: Set in Motion, a public photo shoot for New York Fashion Week, on September 8-9 at 459 West 14th Street. Guests who enter the venue will have their Polaroid shot taken, which will serve as a ticket for the shoot. Guests will also receive hair and makeup touches from Stylisted in a green room-style lounge.



Artist and fashion designer Jason Wu will turn the Cadillac House grey with #GreyOut, a fashion, art, and entertainment experience that will run from September 12-24 for New York Fashion Week. On September 11, Wu will unveil his Spring 2018 Grey Line collection to kick off the 12-day series.



The 14th annual New York Comedy Festival will take place November 7-12. Headliners include Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams of 2 Dope Queens, as well as Chris Hardwick, Nick Offerman, and Jo Koy.



The Whitney Museum of American Art will host its annual Whitney Art Party on November 14. The event is sponsored by Birkenstock.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN FRANCISCO: Digital publishing platform Issuu is hosting its inaugural Generators Summit on October 5 in San Francisco. The one-day program will focus on creative technology, and will feature speakers such as Josh Constine, editor at large at TechCrunch; Mala Sharma, vice president of marketing at Adobe Creative Cloud; and Lauren Redding, publisher of Rookie magazine.



TORONTO: The Hospital for Sick Children will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its John and Myrna Daniels Hollywood Theatre with a TIFF-season event on September 8.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Fifth Annual Walking with Anthony & Washington Redskins Golf Tournament and Dinner will be held on September 25 at the Country Club of Fairfax. Featuring a star-filled red carpet, a meet-and-greet with former Redskins players, a hole-in-one contest, and more, the event is sponsored by Liberty Mutual Insurance and benefits spinal cord injury.



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



