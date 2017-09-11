September 11, 2017: Hurricane Irma Shuts Down Disney World, Rafael Nadal Wins U.S. Open, Are Auto Shows Dying?



1. HURRICANE IRMA SHUTS DOWN DISNEY WORLD: For only the sixth time in the resort's history, Disney World in Orlando was forced to close Sunday and will remain shuttered through Monday, with plans to re-open Tuesday. The resort's hotels will remain open. Customers who purchased tickets will be refunded, but the reort's hurricane policy does not cover third parties like airlines, hotels, and car rentals. CNN: “Disney World is an important revenue source for Disney, but BTIG analyst Rich Greenfield doesn't expect short-term closings to impact investors' outlook on the company. That could change if the resort or rides suffered physical damage from Irma, Greenfield cautioned.” http://cnnmon.ie/2wTdN31



2. RAFAEL NADAL WINS U.S. OPEN: On Sunday, Rafael Nadal won his third U.S. Open, defeating Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the singles final in New York. It is Nadal's second Grand Slam title of the year and 16th overall after suffering recent injury-related setbacks. ESPN: “Not only did an injury-hampered Nadal not win a Grand Slam tournament in 2015 or 2016—his first such shutouts since 2004, when he was still a teenager—but he didn't even make it to a final in that span. It seems safe to say that, at age 31, he is once again the Nadal of old. 'Personally, it's just unbelievable what happened this year,' Nadal said, 'after a couple of years with some troubles, injuries, some moments playing not good.'” http://es.pn/2xpzUzM



3. ARE AUTO SHOWS DYING?: With auto show attendance on the decline, along with stricter emissions regulations and competition from the tech industry, some experts are predicting the end of traditonal car shows. Reuters: “'Car shows need a new approach,' said Patrick Koller, chief executive of Faurecia, a parts supplier with 19 billion euros ($23 billion) in global sales. 'Otherwise they will disappear.' Frankfurt and Paris host two of the world’s biggest shows in alternate years, punctuated by the Detroit show in January and other events in China, Japan, the U.S. and Switzerland. But many of the traditional gatherings have seen visitor numbers fall since the turn of this century, when most new cars were still unveiled under their lights, framed by show girls.” http://reut.rs/2wTNTfs



* LOCAL NEWS *



LOS ANGELES: Surfrider Foundation's Two Coasts One Ocean fund-raiser takes place in the Pacific Palisades September 16.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: Hope Lodge NYC's 10th anniversary Birthday Bash event benefiting the American Cancer Society will take place Septemeber 12.



The Copland House Gala, honoring Leonard Bernstein, will take place October 23 at the Stanley H. Kaplan Penthouse.



Food Tank presents its first New York City summit, “Focusing on Food Loss and Waste,” September 13 at the Greene Space.



The BMW Victory Cup Polo Classic will take place on Governor's Island September 23.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



TORONTO: Flanagan's Fall Food Show takes place September 13 at the International Centre.



TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT: Clarion Events announced the appointment of Greg Topalian as C.E.O. of Clarion UX and LeftField Media.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Brews, Booze & Bites takes place September 16 from 1-4 p.m. at Tudor Place Historic House & Garden.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com