September 12, 2017: Trump Commemorates 9/11 Attacks, Facial Recognition Tech May Soon Identify Masked Protesters, Woman Found Dead at British Music Fest



1. TRUMP COMMEMORATES 9/11 ATTACKS: On Monday, the 16th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, memorial services were held at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. At the White House, President Donald Trump and the First Lady led a national moment of silence before attending a ceremony at the Pentagon. The New York Times: “A short time later, during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Mr. Trump said, ‘Though we can never erase your pain or bring back those you lost, we can honor their sacrifice by pledging our resolve to do whatever we must to keep our people safe.’ He was joined by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. ‘On that day not only did the world change, but we all changed,’ Mr. Trump said. ‘Our eyes were opened to the depths of the evil we faced, but in that hour of darkness we also came together with renewed purpose. Our differences never looked so small, our common bonds never felt so strong.’” http://nyti.ms/2w25Yt0



2. FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH MAY SOON IDENTIFY MASKED PROTESTERS: A recent study by academics tried—and succeeded somewhat successfully—to identify masked faces wearing sunglasses, hats, and scarves. The researchers used a technique to detect 14 key areas of the face and then trained an algorithm to identify a face by forming a “star-net structure.” Some fear that, if the technology improves, it could be used by oppressive and authoritarian states to stifle dissent and expose anonymous protesters. Mashable: “Facial recognition has been in use in UK and US enforcement agencies for a while. In Britain, the first arrest attributed to it is from June this year, though in 2015 Leicestershire police raised a controversy by scanning the faces of 90,000 festival-goers at Download Festival, checking them against a list of wanted criminals across the country. According to a study published by researchers at Georgetown University's Center on Privacy and Technology, about half of American adults—117 million Americans—are already in a ‘law enforcement face recognition network.’ [Lead researcher] Amarjot Singh agrees with [sociologist Zeynep] Tufkeci's concerns that the system may be ‘misused’ if they fall into the hands of authoritarian regimes, but points out that the models ‘can be used to take many criminals off the streets as well.’” http://on.mash.to/2gY1sRU



3. WOMAN FOUND DEAD AT BRITISH MUSIC FEST: The daughter of British actor John Michie was found dead at Britain’s Bestival Festival early Monday. The four-day music festival takes place at the Lulworth Estate in Dorset, England, from September 8 to 10. A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The Guardian: “‘Inquiries are now under way to establish how she died. A postmortem examination will be carried out in due course and this should give us more of an indication as to the cause of her death.’ Thousands of people attended Bestival, which ran from Thursday to Sunday and was headlined by acts including Pet Shop Boys and the XX. The organisers said: ‘The team at Bestival are devastated to hear about this tragic news. We continue to support the police in their ongoing investigation and our thoughts and prayers are with all the woman’s family and friends.’” http://bit.ly/2y0gI8D





George P. Johnson Experience Marketing has announced recent hires, including Chris Gsell as director of digital engagement in New York; Eric Hachlinski as creative director, live events in Detroit; and David Shor as creative director in Nashville.



BOSTON: The third installment of the culinary series “The Get Down” will take place September 21 at the Viale Restaurant.



LAS VEGAS: Prominent Las Vegas entertainers including Jeff Leibow, Clint Holmes, and Andrew Tierney will join forces on October 22 for the 7th annual NF Hope Concert. Held at the Palazzo, the event will raise money and awareness for the Neurofibromatosis Network, an organization dedicated to families and individuals suffering from Neurofibromatosis.



LOS ANGELES: A third location of Lucifers Pizza will open on Thursday in Hollywood. Known for its choice of spice levels—zero, medium, fiery, and blazing—the menu features ingredients made in-house daily.



Due to overwhelming demand, the Broad museum has announced additional tickets and extended hours for the upcoming special exhibition Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors. The tickets will go on sale Monday, October 2, at noon.



NEW YORK: Rihanna will be a speaker at WWD’s annual Apparel & Retail C.E.O. Summit on October 24. Honorees for the second-annual WWD Honors event, which takes place the first night of the summit, include Karl Lagerfeld, Marco Bizzarri, Moncler, Patagonia, and the Real Real.



Effie Tsavalias has been named general manager of Pod Brooklyn, a 249-room hotel opening this month in Williamsburg.



Newly crowned Miss America 2018 Cara Mund will make her first public appearance at the Empire State Building today.



TORONTO: Then Now Next, a two-month retrospective of art direction, beauty, design, illustration, journalism, modeling, photography, and retail, opens September 13 at the Yorkville Village.



