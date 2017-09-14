September 14, 2017: How This Year's Emmys Could Make History, Comic Cons to Remain in Court Battle After Judge’s Ruling, Telethon Raises More Than $44 Million for Hurricane Victims



1. HOW THIS YEAR'S EMMYS COULD MAKE HISTORY: The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday could make history in a number of ways, depending on which nominees win. Vanity Fair: “Let’s start, for example, with Lena Waithe. The Master of None star won tons of praise for teaming with series star Aziz Ansari to write the episode 'Thanksgiving,' which painted a frank, heartwarming portrait of a young lesbian navigating her home life before and after coming out to her family. Both Waithe and Ansari were nominated this year for best writing for a comedy series, making Waithe the first black woman to ever receive a nod in this category. Which in itself is historic—and she’ll break even more ground if she wins, plus bonus cred for beating out stiff competition including Donald Glover of Atlanta and David Mandel of Veep. ... NBC could also pull off something extraordinary this Sunday, thanks to the staggering success of its waterworks drama This Is Us. It’s looking more and more likely that the series will win the best-drama category, marking the first time in a decade that a network show has taken home this prize. (Good thing there isn’t a Game of Thrones-sized obstacle in its way this time.) If Anglophilic voters can avert their eyes from The Crown—a series that’s pure Emmys catnip (er, corgi-nip)—then NBC is bringing this statuette home." http://bit.ly/2wYGmwK



2. COMIC CONS TO REMAIN IN COURT BATTLE AFTER JUDGE'S RULING: The San Diego and Salt Lake City comic cons will remain in a court battle over event naming rights after a judge's split decision prevented either side from winning. The case may go to a jury before November. Associated Press: “The case started when the well-known San Diego Comic-Con sued upstart rivals in Salt Lake City for trademark violation, arguing people could confuse the two events both known for guests elaborately costumed as superheros, movie villains and more. More than 100 events from Arizona to New York use some version of 'comic con,' giving weight to Utah's argument that it's a generic term, according to the ruling from U.S. District Judge Anthony Battaglia. That could mean comic con is a case of genericide, a term for a once-trademarked name that's become interchangeable with a product, like Aspirin or escalator. But the Southern California district judge also pointed to a survey filed by San Diego organizers that found more than 80 percent of people think 'comic con' is a brand name. Salt Lake Comic Con organizers declined comment Wednesday on the ruling that also excluded some of their evidence. San Diego Comic-Con did not immediately return a message seeking comment." http://bit.ly/2wbaMMW



3. TELETHON RAISES MORE THAN $44 MILLION FOR HURRICANE VICTIMS: Monday night’s celebrity-filled “Hand in Hand” hurricane relief telethon raised more than $44 for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. ABC News: “During the telethon, Stephen Colbert announced that Apple was donating $5 million and Jimmy Fallon added that Albertsons Cos. and Merck each gave $1 million. NBA star Chris Paul also said that the NBA Players Association, which donated $500,000, would match any professional basketball player's donation up to $20,000. Throughout the hour-long benefit, which was broadcast on four networks, including ABC, celebrities stressed the importance of unity. However, the current politic climate was referenced at several points. ‘We come together today to love on people that have been devastated by the hurricanes,’ Stevie Wonder, who sang ‘Lean on Me,’ said at the start of the telethon. ‘When love goes into action, it preferences no color of skin, no ethnicity, no religious beliefs, no sexual preferences, and no political persuasions. It just loves.’ In video addresses, Drake admitted that that news cycle recently has been ‘extremely overwhelming,’ while Beyonce noted that, ‘it's impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country.’” http://abcn.ws/2vTg23k





* INDUSTRY NEWS *



Event, exhibit, and trade show service company Hargrove, Inc., has promoted Lisa Miller to director of events for its national accounts.



* LOCAL NEWS *



ATLANTA: Brian Worley has been named director of design for Bold Catering & Design, an Atlanta-based company from hospitality group Fifth Group Restaurants. Worley previously was the co-owner of YourBash, a Los Angeles-based production firm that worked on red carpet events and parties for American Idol, the Emmy Awards, the Teen Choice Awards, and more.



CHICAGO: This year’s Sculpture Objects Functional Art and Design (SOFA) Fair will take place November 2-5 at Navy Pier. The event is produced by Urban Expositions.



LONDON: Simon Hirst has been named managing director of One Aldwych, Covent Garden, an independently owned luxury hotel with 93 guest rooms, 12 suites, and two restaurants.



LOS ANGELES: This year's Amfar Gala Los Angeles will honor Julia Roberts and feature an award presentation by Tom Hanks and hosting by James Corden. The Harry Winston and MAC-sponsored black-tie event will be held on October 13 at a private home in Beverly Hills.



Nonprofit organization Los Angeles Team Mentoring will hold its 19th annual benefit at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel on October 19.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: The Future of Storytelling Festival will take place October 6-8 at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden in Staten Island. This year’s lineup includes a conversation with Steven Soderbergh, a music event hosted by NPR with Bob Boilen, and a conversation with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.



This year’s New York Coffee Festival will take place October 13-15 at Metropolitan Pavilion.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The Walt Disney Company is donating $2.5 million to aid those impacted by Hurricane Irma. The funds will help the response and recovery efforts of the American Red Cross, Unicef, Save the Children, and other nonprofits. Walt Disney World and the Disney Cruise Line have already donated meals, provided storage for supplies and power-utility vehicles, donated bedding to shelters, and made rooms available for first responders.



SAN ANTONIO: Visit San Antonio has hired Mario Bass as vice president of sales and services.



SAN DIEGO: The San Diego International Airport has unveiled new, interactive artwork featuring the first large-scale architectural application of E Ink's Prism technology. Designed by artist collective Ueberall International and inspired by “razzle dazzle” camouflage used in WWI, the public art commission features over 2,000 dynamic, solar-powered E-Paper tiles.



TORONTO: Renaissance Hotel Toronto will change its name to Toronto Marriott City Centre. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2wZtIeJ



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



