September 19, 2017: Tiger Woods' P.G.A. Tour Event Can't Find a Title Sponsor, Microsoft to Host Mixed-Reality Event in October, Emmy Ratings Match All-Time Low of 2016



1. TIGER WOODS' P.G.A. TOUR EVENT CAN'T FIND A TITLE SPONSOR: Tiger Woods' annual P.G.A. Tour event in D.C. is in danger of getting canceled as the event still has no title sponsor. Washington Post: “In an email to Congressional members sent Monday, club president Rick Sullivan said the lack of a title sponsor was the driving force behind the Tour exercising its right to bail on an existing deal, which called for Congressional to host the event in 2018 and 2020. 'Without a sponsor,' Sullivan wrote, 'the event would be a significant drain on their resources, instead of a source of funds.' But representatives of both Woods and his eponymous foundation said they are actively pursuing a sponsor for the tournament, which has been known as the AT&T National and, more recently, the Quicken Loans National. Neither Mark Steinberg, Woods’s agent, nor Rick Singer, the president and chief executive of the Tiger Woods Foundation, ruled out establishing a new deal with Congressional should they land a sponsor. That, though, hasn’t yet happened. And if they can’t entice a major sponsor, whether Washington will remain a stop on the PGA Tour at any venue will become a serious question. 'We’ve been here for so long, and the tournament is an important fundraiser for the foundation,' Singer said in a telephone interview Monday. 'We have a lot of important people looking at this. Selling a title isn’t a simple task, but it’s really important that we’re here in D.C. We have a history here. Having a tournament cements our presence here.'" http://wapo.st/2xjgb3v



2. MICROSOFT TO HOST MIXED-REALITY EVENT IN OCTOBER: Instead of hosting its annual October hardware event this year, Microsoft will host an event focused on virtual and augmented reality. Fortune: “The technology giant said Monday that its 'Windows Mixed Reality Event' would take place in San Francisco on Oct. 3. The event will focus on Microsoft’s efforts in the burgeoning fields of virtual reality and augmented reality. With virtual reality, people wear headsets that make it appear as if they are in digital worlds that they can interact with. Augmented reality, on the other hand, involves using a smartphone or headset like Microsoft’s HoloLens device so that users can see digital images superimposed on the physical world. Alex Kipman, a Microsoft technical fellow who helped create the HoloLens, will oversee the event, which will show off the company’s 'Windows Mixed Reality experience coming this holiday to Windows 10 PCs,' Microsoft said in a statement. In August, Microsoft said that several companies like HP Inc., Lenovo, and Dell Technologies would debut VR headsets in time for the upcoming holiday season. A special version Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system that was built for virtual reality will power these headsets." http://for.tn/2yb3PaW



3. EMMY RATINGS MATCH ALL-TIME LOW OF 2016: Despite a telecast that featured a number of historic Emmy moments on Sunday, ratings for the awards show matched its all-time low of 2016. The Hollywood Reporter: “Emmys' updated haul have it averaging 11.4 million viewers for the night, up incrementally from the 2016 show. That's good news after overnight 8.2 rating among metered market households had it down another 2 percent from the previous year. That means that the final tally for the 2017 Emmys, hosted by Stephen Colbert on CBS, avoids the all-time low 11.3 million viewers that tuned in during 2016. In the key demo of adults 18-49, the show did bottom out, slipping 10 percent from a 2.7 rating to a 2.5 rating. Overnight ratings are naturally below those of NBC's Sunday Night Football, which took a 12.6 overnight rating among households. Emmy viewership has been dipping steadily over recent years, especially compared to the stronger awards shows such as the Golden Globes, the Academy Awards and the Grammys. The show hit new lows in 2015 and again in 2016, despite relatively strong performances in 2013 and 2014. Sunday competition from the NFL has certainly been one source of shrinking viewers, but many point to a broadening body of winners — including lesser-watched series on cable and streaming outlets, while broadcast shows go relatively unnoticed — as one reason for smaller tune-ins. Though considering the popularity of 2016 winner Game of Thrones, that argument may not hold that much weight.” http://bit.ly/2jDL2D3



CHICAGO: Chicago Ideas Week will take place October 16-22. The event will offer more than 150 programs featuring more than 200 thought leaders and innovators discussing topics including science, technology, life lessons, and leadership.



LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles L.G.B.T. Center’s 48th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards will take place September 23 at the Beverly Hilton.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: The Doral Food and Wine Festival will take place November 4-5 at Doral Central Park.



NEW YORK: The Urbanspace Garment District pop-up market launched on Monday and will run through October 27 on Broadway between 40th and 41st streets. Produced by Urbanspace in partnership with the Garment District Alliance, the market will feature vendors including Domo Taco, Bex Waffles, Melt Bakery, and Kimchi Grill.



The 9/11 Memorial and Museum will host a conversation with F.B.I. director Christopher Wray on October 2.



White Wave Dance’s 17th annual Dumbo Dance Festival will take place October 5-8 at the Gelsey Kirkland ArtsCenter in Brooklyn. The event will feature solo, chamber, and full-scale performances from more than 350 artists from 70 contemporary dance troupes from around the world.



The Frangrance Foundation’s Circle of Champions dinner will take place November 1 in the Onyx Room at the Park Hyatt.



TORONTO: Annual Jewish food festival NoshFest will take place October 9 at Artscape Wychwood Barns.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Jefferson has named hospitality veteran David Bueno general manager. He previously oversaw culinary teams at area restaurants including Café Milano and Taberna del Alabardero before becoming the Jefferson’s director of food and beverage and, then its hotel manager.



