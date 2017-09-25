September 25, 2017: N.F.L. Players and Owners Speak Out Against Trump's Demands, Stevie Wonder Participates in Political Protest at Global Citizen Festival, Judge Rules Against Minnesota Couple Who Wouldn't Film Same-Sex Weddings



1. N.F.L. PLAYERS AND OWNERS SPEAK OUT AGAINST TRUMP'S DEMANDS: N.F.L. players and owners on Sunday protested and spoke out against President Trump, who recently said that players kneeling during the National Anthem should be suspended or fired. Many players during Sunday's games locked arms or kneeled as a way to protest the president, as well as police brutality against minorities. CNN: “Players from all 28 teams in the league that played Sunday participated in some form of protest. Some teams declined to take the field at all for the pre-game ceremonies. Players have been protesting the during anthem since last August, when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started protesting the shootings of unarmed black men by police. Trump reignited the animus over players' anthem protests at a campaign rally for Republican Sen. Luther Strange on Friday. At the rally, Trump angered many in the NFL by calling for team owners to fire any 'son of a bitch' who 'disrespects our flag.' In response, an unprecedented number of players -- often backed by their teams' owners -- took action on Sunday. On Sunday, players from several teams -- including the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins -- took knees during the anthem. In a Sunday morning game being played in London between the Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens, a number of players stood for the British anthem but sank to their knees for the American song. Jaguars owner Shad Khan locked arms with players during the anthem, and at least a dozen of his players took a knee." http://cnn.it/2yohD2j



2. STEVIE WONDER PARTICIPATES IN POLITICAL PROTEST AT GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL: Global Citizen Festival headliner Stevie Wonder took a break from his set on Saturday to bend both knees in solidarity with N.F.L. players kneeling during the National Anthem. Wonder's political statement came after President Trump said N.F.L. players—targeting players such as Colin Kaepernick who have been kneeling to protest police violence against minorities—should be suspended or fired for protesting. Billboard: “Wonder's rousing hour and a half performance included him effortlessly belting out greatest hits like 'Isn't She Lovely' and 'We Are the World', and was punctuated by Pharrell's shockingly uncomfortable cameo (in which the singer arrived on stage around 15 minutes late, looking confused and starstruck and forgetting the words to all three of the songs he was supposed to perform: 'Lucky', 'Happy' and Wonder's 'Superstitious'). But beyond the beginning prayer and Pharrell's speechlessness, Wonder heavily politicized his set in other ways, nodding to Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un's social media Twitter feud. 'We must take care of each other, and this planet. If we don’t, we could lose the ultimate video game of life,' the singer and activist said. 'Weapons are real and rhetoric is dangerous.' He also dedicated 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' to Republican Senator John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, in honor of McCain's refusal to vote for Trump's bill to repeal and replace Obamacare." http://bit.ly/2hrMBzA



3. JUDGE RULES AGAINST MINNESOTA COUPLE WHO WOULDN'T FILM SAME-SEX WEDDINGS: A judge has ruled against Angel and Carl Larsen, a Minnesota couple who posted a statement on their media production website saying they wouldn't film same-sex weddings. The New York Times: “But with a ruling handed down in United States District Court in Minneapolis on Wednesday, the Larsens ran into a legal roadblock, as Judge John R. Tunheim said their plan would be like posting a sign saying 'White Applicants Only.' The couple is appealing the ruling, according to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian nonprofit whose lawyers are representing the couple. The case is the latest to highlight the clashes taking place in several states over same-sex marriage rights and the private business owners or citizens who cite their religious beliefs or freedom of expression to deny services to gay couples. In Colorado in 2012, a baker refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding, saying that doing so would violate his Christian faith and hijack his right to express himself. His decision has led to a showdown in the Supreme Court, which is set to hear the case this fall. And in Kentucky in 2015, Kim Davis, a county clerk, cited her Christian beliefs in refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Her actions came at a watershed moment for gay rights advocates, leading to lawsuits, a brief jail term for Ms. Davis for contempt of court and the passage of a new law removing clerks’ names from licenses." http://nyti.ms/2wMUcyd



CHICAGO: Chicago Dancers United raised more than $233,000 at its 26th annual Dance for Life Chicago gala and performance on August 19. The funds will go toward the Dancers’ Fund, which offers assistance to the local dance community dealing with critical life and health issues, and the AIDS Foundation of Chicago.



LOS ANGELES: Last Chance for Animals will host its 33rd annual benefit on October 14 at the Beverly Hilton. The evening will honor animal activists Jane Velez-Mitchell and Bryan Monell, as well as philanthropists Philip Wollen and Adam and Amber Tarshish.



Teen Vogue will host its first-ever summit December 1-2. Teen Vogue: http://bit.ly/2ffOWwR



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: LIV Nightclub at the Fountainebleau Miami Beach is set to reopen in October following a $10 million renovation. South Florida Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xzPc4j



Former President Bill Clinton spoke at the Autotask Conference, which took place at Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. All U.S. presidents—with the exception of President Trump—have stayed at the property since it opened in 1958, according to the hotel.



NEW ORLEANS: Bal Masqué 2018, an event celebrating the kickoff of carnival season that benefits the youth of New Orleans, will take place January 20 at the Sugar Mill. A chef’s dinner with Mario Batali will take place January 19.



NEW YORK: Tidal will host a benefit concert to support victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on October 17 at the Barclays Center. Beyoncé’s reps have denied she will be the headliner. New York Daily News: http://nydn.us/2wCJrn5



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will host its 25th anniversary benefit, 25 Years of TRU Love: Creating Community Through the Arts, on November 5 at Caroline’s on Broadway.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The second Diner en Blanc Orlando will take place November 10.



TORONTO: Toronto Oktoberfest will take place September 29-30 at Ontario Place.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: One year after its opening, the National Museum of African American History and Culture has attracted twice as many daily visitors as expected. Jezebel: http://bit.ly/2hm9LuI



