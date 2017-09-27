September 27, 2017: AMC Theaters to Open Virtual-Reality Experiences, Vimeo Launches Live Event Service, Stan Lee Working With Comic-Con Organizers to Raise Funds for Irma Victims



1. AMC THEATERS TO OPEN VIRTUAL-REALITY EXPERIENCES: AMC Theaters has invested $20 million in virtual-reality start-up Dreamscape Immersive and plans to open six VR experiences within the next 18 months. The New York Times: “The fuss is over Dreamscape Immersive, which has been working in a warehouse here for the last year and a half on what it calls a ‘virtual-reality multiplex.’ Instead of a variety of movies, Dreamscape Immersive locations will offer a variety of virtual-reality experiences. Its technology, developed by a Swiss motion-capture firm, allows up to six people to explore a virtual-reality environment at once, seeing fully rendered avatars of one another. ‘We were mesmerized by what we saw,’ said Adam Aron, chief executive of AMC Entertainment. ‘Their vision is to change what V.R. has been — away from just a heightened level of video game and toward cinematic storytelling — and we think it’s what consumers have been waiting for.’ The AMC deal, which brings total investment in Dreamscape to more than $40 million, calls for up to six Dreamscape locations to open over the next 18 months. Some will be inside existing AMC theaters, and some will be stand-alone centers nearby. Additionally, Dreamscape will open a flagship location in the first quarter of next year at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles. Westfield is another Dreamscape investor.” http://nyti.ms/2foSYTz



2. VIMEO LAUNCHES LIVE EVENT SERVICE: Streaming video site Vimeo has acquired live streaming platform Livestream to launch its own live streaming product, Vimeo Live. TechCrunch: “The move to integrate Livestream’s technology into Vimeo will allow video creators to capture, edit, stream and archive their live events, the company says, in addition to hosting, distributing, and generating revenue from their videos. The deal makes more sense for Vimeo than its scrapped move into subscription video-on-demand ever did, especially since it would have had to compete with leaders in the space like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu who are spending billions on content. ... Alongside the news of the acquisition, Vimeo today launched Vimeo Live, its first product to offer live streaming capabilities. This allows creators to broadcast live events in full HD (1080p), and includes build-in cloud transcoding and adaptive streaming. (And auto-archived live videos can be replaced with files later to support 4K viewing, Vimeo said.) Live will be offered as a set of annual and monthly paid membership tiers across a range of prices, similar to Vimeo’s other paid membership plans, we understand. The company plans to fully integrate Livestream into the Vimeo platform after the acquisition completes. This means Livestream’s current customers can continue to use its tools, like its live event camera the Mevo and live production switcher Studio, but will in the future will be able to stream live events directly through Vimeo." http://tcrn.ch/2fognok



3. STAN LEE WORKING WITH COMIC-CON ORGANIZERS TO RAISE FUNDS FOR IRMA VICTIMS: Comic-book publisher Stan Lee is working with organizers of this weekend’s MegaCon Tampa Bay to raise money for victims of Hurricane Irma. Associated Press: “’I feel there’s something everybody has to do to help the victims of the weather, of the hurricane,’ Lee said. ‘And if I can do my part by auctioning some stuff off, I’m more than happy to do it.’ Lee is auctioning off a one-on-one meal, as well as artwork from his personal collection, during his panel on Friday. Convention organizer Andrew Moyes said they’re also donating $5 each from 2,000 tickets sold online to Feeding Florida, a statewide network of food banks that are providing storm victims with food and emergency supplies. Between the auction and ticket sales, MegaCon Tampa Bay and fans should donate an estimated $20,000 for hurricane relief. Lee wasn’t originally scheduled to attend the Tampa event, but Moyes said they had worked with him previously for other conventions and knew Lee would be a great addition following the beating Florida took when Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sept. 10.” http://bit.ly/2fwGYTW



* LOCAL NEWS *



ATLANTA: The second edition of Afropunk Fest Atlanta will take place October 14-15 at 787 Windsor. The lineup includes Solange, Miguel, and Willow Smith.



AUSTIN: Second Bar & Kitchen, an American restaurant from La Corscha Hospitality Group, has opened at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at Barbara Jordan Terminal, Gate 7. The restaurant will offer small and large plates from executive chef Jesse Marco and Second Bar & Kitchen’s founding chef David Bull.



BOSTON: Kendrick Lamar will be the keynote speaker for the fourth annual Forbes Under 30 Summit, taking place October 1-4 at City Hall Plaza.



LOS ANGELES: The Music Tastes Good Festival will take place September 30-October 1 at Marina Green Park in Long Beach.



The Paley Center for Media will host Paley Honors in Hollywood: A Gala Celebrating Women in Television on October 12 at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel. The event—which will celebrate eight decades of accomplishments of women across a variety of genres—will include a special tribute to Betty White, and feature presenters and participants including Allison Janney, Rita Moreno, Wanda Sykes, and Kristin Chenoweth.



Christopher Street West, the nonprofit organization that produces the annual LA Pride Festival and Parade, has announced its new board of directors. The eight new members include Kevin Kelley, vice president of creative development for Propper Daley; Estevan Montemayor, communications director for the City of Los Angeles; and Brian Rosman, founder of Dog and a Duck Marketing and PR.



Event production company the Joe Lewis Company has announced two new hires: Adam Atkins will lead a new experiential division focused on consumer-facing branded events and strategic experiences, while Mary Pat Kasravi will lead a team focused on film premieres, parties, and press events.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: World Resources Institute, a non-governmental organization that aims to create equity through sustainable natural resource management, will have its Courage to Lead 35th Anniversary Dinner on October 12 at Cipriani 25 Broadway. The event will honor Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation; and Feike Sijbesma, chairman and C.E.O. of Royal DSM.



Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research will host the Angel Ball on October 23 at Cipriani Wall Street. The event will be hosted by Maria Menounos and feature performers and presenters including Kevin Hart, Gloria Gaynor, and Kool & The Gang.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN FRANCISCO: The Muir Beach Holiday Arts Fair will take place December 2-3 at the Muir Beach Community Center.



SEATTLE: The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Annual Convention & Trade Show will take place October 7-10 at the Seattle Convention Center.



TORONTO: The 18th annual ImagineNative Film and Media Arts Festival—an indigenous festival showcasing innovation in film, audio, video, and digital media—will take place October 16-22 at various venues in the city.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com