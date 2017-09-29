September 29, 2017: Lionsgate to Launch Massive Times Square Entertainment Center, Square Will Process Payments for Eventbrite, Inside Red Bull’s Unique Los Angeles-Focused Music Festival



1. LIONSGATE TO LAUNCH MASSIVE TIMES SQUARE ENTERTAINMENT CENTER: Lionsgate has partnered with entertainment operator Parques Reunidos to launch its first-ever branded indoor entertainment center in New York’s Times Square in 2019. Deadline: “Lionsgate Entertainment City will feature attractions built around various Lionsgate film and television properties including Mad Men, The Hunger Games and the most recent installment of the John Wick franchise. The attraction, located in the Times Square area, will be the first of several branded indoor entertainment centers that the two companies are planning in the U.S. and Europe. … Among the elements of Lionsgate Entertainment City will be a Mad Men themed “dining and lounge experience”; a Hunger Games flying simulator attraction, a Divergent themed obstacle course; the John Wick: Chapter Two shooting ride where fans go head-to-head with a series of assailants; a 4D film and live theater; and virtual reality entertainment, including a Nerve VR motorcycle experience. The attractions will be complemented by branded retail and dining establishments, including a Lionsgate Café, the Hunger Games-inspired Peeta’s Bakery and The Capitol Confectionery, along with the first-ever Lionsgate Studio Store. The entertainment center will also feature party rooms for private events and special programing that can be customized for Lionsgate properties.” http://bit.ly/2wZT8HB



2. SQUARE WILL PROCESS PAYMENTS FOR EVENTBRITE: Mobile payment service Square has struck a deal to process payments for Eventbrite. The San Francisco-based company invested $25 million in Eventbrite, which allows event organizers to promote, manage, and sell tickets to events. Bloomberg: “ventbrite, whose customers include the Tribeca Film Festival and Maker Faire, said it processes 2 million to 3 million tickets each week and expects to facilitate more than $4 billion in gross ticket sales this year. Square will handle Eventbrite’s online, mobile and in-person payments for countries where Square does business. Square’s stock has more than doubled in the past year as investors gain confidence in its long-term growth path. The shares were up less than 1 percent to $28.21 at 11:56 a.m. in New York Thursday. When the company was co-founded by Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, who also runs Twitter Inc., it focused on selling smartphone plug-ins that helped individuals, food trucks and farm-stand vendors accept credit cards. Since then, the company has gained ground with bigger merchants with its all-in-one offering, freeing them from having to stitch together services from different vendors. With Square, Eventbrite’s users can analyze sales data from a single platform, whether they’re selling tickets online or merchandise at an event. Currently, event planners mostly process payments through Eventbrite’s own system. Square will become the primary provider for online and mobile payments and in-person transactions within that system in the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K. PayPal will still be available for online payments." https://bloom.bg/2wZmJkt



3. INSIDE RED BULL�S UNIQUE LOS ANGELES-FOCUSED MUSIC FESTIVAL: The first Los Angeles edition of the Red Bull Music Academy Festival, which will take place throughout October, is slated honor the city with a string of outlandish, unexpected events. Los Angeles Times: “Like previous academy festivals in New York, Paris, Sâo Paulo, Brazil, and elsewhere, the 21 events, a combination of performances, interviews and dance parties, are curated to fit the locale. Many are surprisingly below-the-radar or unexpectedly weird, especially considering a major corporation with ambitions beyond altruism is doing the underwriting. A symphony of cars? A discussion of video-game music? An evening that connects the metal scenes of Mexico and California? All of the above and more will be spread throughout the month. ‘We really aimed to do a festival that was about Los Angeles, Los Angeles music, Los Angeles music culture, Los Angeles sounds and important moments in L.A. music history,’ said Adam Shore, who oversees programming for the academy. Although its programming covers many genres and trends, the festival is notably absent events that appeal to a more commercially minded pop audience. Those curious about Greg Kurstin’s production techniques will have to search elsewhere.” http://lat.ms/2yuFBJa



* LOCAL NEWS *



AUSTIN: The 10th annual Levitation festival will take place April 26-29 at multiple venues in the Red River Cultural District. The psychedelic festival will feature pop-up performances, art events, food events, and more.



LAS VEGAS: The 66th Miss Universe competition will air live on Fox from the Axis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on November 26.



LOS ANGELES: The Lacma Art & Film Gala will take place November 4. The event will honor artist Mark Bradford and filmmaker George Lucas, and feature a performance by Annie Lennox.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, and DJ Khaled are slated to perform at the third annual Tidal X: Brooklyn charity concert on October 17 at the Barclays Center.



The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation will host its annual “A Magical Evening” Gala on November 16 at Conrad New York. Actor Jerry O’Connell will host the event



Thomas Preti Events to Savor has appointed Fabio Arruda creative director.



&Pizza Astor Place, the pizza chain’s second New York location, will open October 3.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN FRANCISCO: The Fall Chocolate Salon will take place November 19 at the San Francisco County Fair Building Auditorium in Golden Gate Park. This year, the event will offer an augmented-reality experience that will allow attendees to use an app to launch specific AR actions related to chocolate at the event.



TORONTO: This year’s Toronto Vintage Clothing Show will take place Saturday and Sunday at Exhibition Place.



WASHINGTON, D.C.: Georgetown Glow—the holiday celebration featuring outdoor public light-art installations—returns for its fourth edition December 8-January 7. The works will be scattered throughout the Georgetown commercial district. An announcement of the artists and their projects is to come, as well as information on the opening reception and additional Glow programming.



YOUR NEWS: What are you doing? Tell us: tips@bizbash.com.



JOB BOARD: Post a job or find a job: http://jobs.bizbash.com



With contributions from Claire Hoffman in Los Angeles, Mitra Sorrells in Orlando, and Beth Kormanik, Michele Laufik, Jill Menze, Rayna Katz, and Ian Zelaya in New York.



BizBash Daily is the must-read digest of event industry news from BizBash.com.



Feed the Sheet: tips@bizbash.com



Subscribe: www.bizbash.com/bizbashdaily



Advertise with BizBash: d_wilkes@bizbash.com