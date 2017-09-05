September 5, 2017: Burning Man Attendee Dies After Running Into Fire, Eventbrite Officially Acquires Ticketfly, 18th Charity Drops Event at Mar-a-Lago



1. BURNING MAN ATTENDEE DIES AFTER RUNNING INTO FIRE: A Burning Man attendee died after running into the Nevada festival's burning ceremony on Sunday. ABC News: “Aaron Joel Mitchell, 41, broke through 'two levels' of security and into the flames earlier this weekend during one of the festival's closing ceremonies, the Man Burn, later dying at a California hospital from his injuries, Nevada's Pershing County Sheriff's Office told ABC News. 'According to medical staff, Aaron was not under the influence of alcohol and a toxicology screening is pending,' the sheriff's office said in a statement. There is an ongoing investigation into Mitchell's death, the sheriff's office added. 'Mr. Mitchell’s family has been advised of his death. Burning Man is working with local and federal law enforcement agencies, and an investigation is currently ongoing,' festival organizers wrote on their official site Sunday. The statement continued, 'We’re aware this incident has affected not only those who responded immediately on the scene, but also those who witnessed it, and our Black Rock City community more broadly. We are working to make resources available to those affected.' Some of the resources for festival goers and staff include emotional support teams and peer counseling, according to organizers." http://abcn.ws/2eEcrmD



2. EVENTBRITE OFFICIALLY ACQUIRES TICKETFLY: Eventbrite has officially completed its $200 million purchase of Ticketfly. Billboard: “Eventbrite + Ticketfly have instantly become the most dominant player in ticketing's middle market of indie promoters, festivals and music venues. Eventbrite announced it was purchasing Ticketfly from Pandora in June, following a restructuring at the streaming giant and an investment from SiriusXM. The Eventbrite purchase of Ticketfly officially closes today via wire transfer, and Eventbrite CEO Julia Hartz says now begins the process of figuring out how the two companies will work together, telling Billboard the long-term goal is to 'create one experience' for customers and clients. ... Ticketfly CEO and founder Andrew Dreskin said the two companies will go from being competitors to collaborators. Combined the companies will do $4 billion in global ticket sales annually, selling 2 to 3 million tickets per week to consumers in 180 countries. 'Ticketfly and Eventbrite are the two best live event technology companies in the world,' Dreskin said. Competition between the two was 'increasingly becoming a two horse race and that is a time poorly spent. We've all congregated over the years and examined and discussed the merits of putting these businesses together. We're only five blocks away from each other. We have many friends at both companies and there's a lot of great reasons to come together.'” http://bit.ly/2eE4jT1



3. 18TH CHARITY DROPS EVENT AT MAR-A-LAGO: An 18th charity has dropped its annual event at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, following the president's remarks on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last month. The Palm Beach Habilitation Center was slated to host its Hab-a-Hearts luncheon at the venue. The Hill: "'We’ve decided to move because we want to keep the focus of the event on our mission, which is to help adults with physical or mental challenges live the best lives possible,' the group's CEO David Lin told the Daily News. The local charity becomes the latest in a long list of charities that have pulled their events from Trump’s estate since his remarks on the violence at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last month, in which he blamed 'both sides' for the violence. ... Twenty-four charities in total have pulled their events from the estate so far this year, according to the Daily News, including major nonprofits like the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army and Susan G. Komen Foundation." http://bit.ly/2gzTgHy



CHICAGO: The Fulton Market Harvest Fest will take place September 30-October 1. The event will have live music, cooking demos, and booths from local restaurants. Event sponsors include Food & Wine magazine, OpenTable, Google, and KitchenAid.



LAS VEGAS: Golden Nugget Las Vegas will host its eighth annual Beer Fest September 16-17. The event will benefit the Animal Foundation.



LONDON: American Express Global Business Travel has acquired London-based event management agency Banks Sadler.



LOS ANGELES: VH1 will host Hip Hop Honors: The '90s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17. The 1990s-theme block party will celebrate the moment when hip-hop became mainstream across pop culture.



The Organic Center’s Annual Benefit Dinner will be held on March 8, 2018, at the Marriott Hotel in Anaheim. The evening is the organic sector’s premier executive-level event at Natural Products Expo West; it will feature organic food, drinks, and entertainment, and funds raised will help advance research on organic food.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: Tara, Ink., a lifestyle and hospitality public relations firm headquartered in Miami Beach, has been named agency of record for five luxury accounts: the Diplomat Beach Resort, Nautilus South Beach, Forte Dei Marmi, Stitched, and Ikaria.



NEW YORK: One person was shot and another was stabbed at the New York Caribbean Carnival Parade on Sunday. New York Daily News: http://nydn.us/2wC41AD



This year's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will take place September 10 at Central Park.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



SAN FRANCISCO: The Blue Mermaid Restaurant & Bar in Fisherman’s Wharf has completed a renovation to its indoor and outdoor dining areas. The 7,000-square-foot venue now offers a nautical setting and locally inspired menu.



TORONTO: 12 Crucial Months of Caring: In Support of Nour's Family, a fund-raiser for a Syrian family in need, will take place September 20 at Lodge on Queen.



