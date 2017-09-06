September 6, 2017: Beyoncé, Oprah, and Barbra Streisand to Headline Hurricane Harvey Telethon, Miss America Pageant to Include Second Question Round, Apple Cancels London Music Festival After 10 Years



1. BEYONCé, OPRAH, AND BARBRA STREISAND TO HEADLINE HURRICANE HARVEY TELETHON: Stars including Beyoncé, Oprah, and Barbra Streisand will headline a telethon to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief. Texas rapper Bun B is organizing the event, which will air September 12. The New York Times: “The event, entitled 'Hand in Hand,' will feature Texas natives Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Matthew McConaughey, as well as George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey in performances and taped messages. It will air on ABC, CBS, CMT, FOX and NBC on 8 p.m. EST and replay at 9 p.m. PST. The country music star George Strait, also from Texas, will perform directly from his benefit concert at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio. Other performances will be broadcast from Times Square in New York, Universal Studios in Los Angeles and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The team producing the concert includes Bun B — one of half the hip-hop duo UGK, who was pivotal in bringing Houston rap to the mainstream — and Scooter Braun, who organized the recent One Love Manchester benefit concert featuring Ariana Grande. Donations will be accepted via phones, text messaging and the telethon’s website, HandInHand2017.com. Proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and other organizations." http://nyti.ms/2gFI1xi



2. MISS AMERICA PAGEANT TO INCLUDE SECOND QUESTION ROUND: This year’s Miss America contestants will face more questioning during the event, which airs Sunday on ABC. ABC News: “Sam Haskell, executive chairman and CEO of the Miss America Organization, told The Associated Press that the second round of onstage interviews is designed to bring out more about the contestants. ‘It's an opportunity to know who they are,’ he said. ‘So we decided to add a second question. They can't prepare for it; it's not about their platform.’ Starting with this year's nationally televised finale on Sunday, seven contestants from the top 10 will be asked a personality question. From those seven, five will advance and be asked a second question on current events, societal issues or the like. The addition of a second round of questioning comes as the onstage interview has played a significant role in helping to select the last two Miss Americas.” http://abcn.ws/2wDo3wf



3. APPLE CANCELS LONDON MUSIC FESTIVAL AFTER 10 YEARS: Apple has confirmed it will no longer host its annual Apple Music Festival in London, which launched in 2007 as the iTunes Music Festival. The company is expected to shift its focus to single events. Music Business Worldwide: “However, the cancellation of the festival doesn’t signal a move away from live events by Apple Music completely. The brand was recently a partner of shows by Haim and Skepta in London and Arcade Fire in Brooklyn and it had a heavy presence at SXSW in Texas earlier this year – where it backed shows from Lana Del Rey, Vince Staples and DJ Khaled. In addition, Apple Music also sponsored Drake’s 32-date Summer Sixteen Tour in 2016 and it supports regular live sessions from its ‘Up Next’ artists. The closure of the Apple Music Festival is likely because Apple is concentrating its resources on one-off events like these, in addition to its original content efforts in video – which have recently included a Carpool Karaoke spin-off series and a behind-the-scenes documentary on Harry Styles. The iTunes Festival started off life at London’s ICA then spent two years at Koko before moving to The Roundhouse in 2009.” http://bit.ly/2x5z3E2



BOSTON: DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Boston—Cambridge has completed its $4 million renovation to the property’s 308 guest suites.



CHICAGO: The 40th annual Chicago Marathon will take place October 8. The event is sponsored by Bank of America.



LOS ANGELES: This 12th annual fall Joshua Tree Music Festival will take place October 5-8 at the Joshua Tree Lake Campground. The event will feature a lineup of more than 30 indie bands and musicians.



MIAMI/SOUTH FLORIDA: On Thursday, Pérez Art Museum Miami—in collaboration with American Red Cross and the Salvation Army—will join Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. During the facility’s Free First Thursdays event, teaching artists will invite visitors to write inspirational messages on postcards to be delivered to families and first responders in Texas impacted by the storm.



The National Hotel has partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors—a nonprofit and partner of local broadcast station CBS 4—to raise funds for Rebuilding Together Houston, a national organization aiding Hurricane Harvey victims through free repair and renovation programs for elderly, low-income, disabled, and service-veteran homeowners in need. For every stay booked at the hotel from September 1-October 31, the hotel will donate $10 for every room night to the organization.



NEW YORK: The Ainsworth Newark will open inside the Hotel Indigo Newark Downtown on September 11. The burger-focused restaurant, which is the fifth location from Paige Hospitality Group, has a 3,000-square-foot wraparound roof offering 360-degree views of New York, plus a bar and lounge and an event space.



Slice Out Hunger, a nonprofit focused on supporting hunger relief and prevention organizations through American pizzerias, will host its $1 Pizza Party on October 4 at the Lower Hall.



New York magazine’s 19th annual New York Tastem will take place November 6 at Waterfront New York. The event, which is hosted by the magazine’s culinary editor Gillian Duffy, will feature tastings from more than 40 local chefs. The event benefits City Hunger, which helps fight hunger in the city.



TORONTO: Casa Loma will host Legends of Horror, its annual haunted house event, from September 29-October 31. BlogTO: http://bit.ly/2iZFqm5



WASHINGTON, D.C.: DoubleTree by Hilton McLean Tysons—in the tech corridor of Tysons Corner in McLean, Virginia—has undergone an extensive renovation. Adjacent to the Tysons Central Silver Line Metro Station and nearby to Tysons Galleria and Tysons Corner Center, the hotel now features 168 fully upgraded guest rooms, and plans to soon unveil 5,700 square feet of updated meeting and event space.



