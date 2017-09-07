September 7, 2017: N.F.L. Postpones Game Due to Hurricane Irma, Is New York Fashion Week Losing Its Identity?, Way Home Festival Won’t Return in 2018



1. N.F.L. POSTPONES GAME DUE TO HURRICANE IRMA: Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins has been rescheduled for later in the season because of Hurricane Irma, the N.F.L. announced on Wednesday. The game will be played on November 19. ESPN: “Officials considered various options, including moving the game to a neutral site. However, the league and teams ultimately decided postponement was the best choice. Both teams can now concentrate on safety and taking care of their families as Irma, now a Category 5 hurricane, is expected to turn toward southern Florida over the weekend.” http://es.pn/2j0OtTK



2. IS NEW YORK FASHION WEEK LOSING ITS IDENTITY?: With more and more major designers forgoing New York Fashion Week or decamping to other cities like Paris, runway-show slots are being filled by brand experiences, pop-up stores, and performances. The New York Times: “As a result, the balance of power seems to be shifting from aesthetic influencers to Instagram influencers. From fashion to fashertainment. If you measure success during shows simply by viewership, by clicks and buzz, that’s probably absolutely fine. More people may be watching more catwalks. But if you measure success by the ability to bring decision makers to the city because they have to see—for themselves, not through a screen—the way a garment moves on the body, how it can resonate in the memory and change the way an individual may dress so that consumers look to this country for leadership, it might not be. Insiders are lining up in opposing camps: those who see a crisis and those who roll their eyes at the angst. ‘I’m really positive about what’s happening,’ said Catherine Bennett, senior vice president and managing director for fashion of WME/IMG. ‘There’s never been a time before when people are so open to trying new things and doing different things.’” http://nyti.ms/2xPOD3F



3. WAY HOME FESTIVAL WON'T RETURN IN 2018: Organizers of the Canadian music festival Way Home announced that the event won't be returning in 2018 in order for them to retool the experience. Founded by Stan and Eva Dunford in 2015, the fest is considered the Coachella of Canada, with art installations and curated programming. Billboard: “In a statement, Eva Dunford, co-founder and partner of Republic Live, said, ‘After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to push pause on the 2018 edition, to allow us to reflect, re-assess and re-imagine the event. We want to thank all of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, sponsors, suppliers, partners, and community members. We sincerely appreciate your support and participation over the last three years to create a truly special festival.’” http://bit.ly/2gOa5Ct



CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA: Dave Matthews Band, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, and Justin Timberlake will headline “A Concert for Charlottesville” on September 24 at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium.



CHICAGO: The H Foundation will host its inaugural Celebrity Golf Classic on September 25 at Mistwood Golf Club. The event will benefit basic science cancer research.



LAS VEGAS: To celebrate Mexican Independence Day, the Wynn Las Vegas is hosting a weekend of events starting September 15. Festivities will include a boxing viewing party, a performance by Latin musician Emmanuel, and live mariachi performances throughout the weekend.



The Emerge Music and Impact Conference will take place November 16-18 at venues in the Strip, which will be announced at a later date. Noisey, Vice’s music and culture channel, is the event’s official presenting media partner.



The 22nd edition of Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas will take place May 18-20 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For the first time, the event will have a camping program, allowing attendees to hook their RVs to pre-arranged power on site and providing the option to stay in air-conditioned tents that hold as many as six.



LOS ANGELES: On Saturday, September 9, the Viceroy Santa Monica will celebrate the end of summer with a silent disco party starting at 9 p.m. DJ Koko and DJ Miss Ninja will provide the entertainment, and a bar will serve Blue Moon beer, cosmic inspired cocktails, and small bites.



Akasha restaurant in Culver City will celebrate Rosh Hashanah on September 20 and 21 with Jewish-inspired specials, including crisp See Canyon apples with pomegranate and local honey; matzo ball soup with carrots, dill, and parsley; and slow-roasted Niman Ranch brisket served with Yukon Gold potato pancakes, apple sauce, and green beans with shallots.



The first round of Emmy Awards presenters includes Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, and Alec Baldwin. The 69th annual ceremony takes place September 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



GLSEN, an education organization that creates safe and inclusive schools for L.G.B.T.Q. youth, will honor actress and activist Zendaya with the Gamechanger Award at the 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards, being held October 20 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.



For information on upcoming events in Los Angeles, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/losangeles



NEW YORK: The Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Conquering Cancer: Breast Cancer and Beyond symposium and awards luncheon will take place October 19 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Hosted by Hoda Kotb, the event will honor Jeanne Sorensen Siegel, Herbert J. Siegel, and Nancy E. Davidson.



Panda Bubble Tea has opened its first brick-and-mortar location at the Turnstyle underground market in Columbus Circle.



For information on upcoming events in New York, visit Masterplanner: http://www.masterplanneronline.com/newyork



ORLANDO/CENTRAL FLORIDA: The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show that was scheduled for September 10-12 has been rescheduled for October 11-13 due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma.



TAMPA: Residence Inn Clearwater Beach and SpringHill Suites Clearwater Beach are now open. Co-located under one roof, the hotels share an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, and three meeting rooms offering a total of more than 2,400 square feet.



TORONTO: Dance Immersion—a nonprofit that produces, promotes, and supports dancers of the African Diaspora—will host Movement in Time, a dance program celebrating Canada 150, on October 14 at Fleck Dance Theatre at Harbourfront Centre. Featured dance companies include Ballet Creole, Coba, and Holla Jazz.



WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA: The Wilmington Convention Center has named Don Vilain its new executive chef.



