September 8, 2017: 'Vanity Fair's Graydon Carter to Step Down, Beyoncé Celebrates Birthday with $3,500 Cake, High and Low Festival Debuts This Weekend



1. 'VANITY FAIR'S GRAYDON CARTER TO STEP DOWN: Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter plans to step down from the magazine in December after a 25-year tenure, saying that he wants “to leave while the magazine is on top.” While no replacement has been named, Carter said he had an idea for who might succeed him and that he would offer suggestions to publisher Condé Nast. He also has no plans to attend the Oscars party he made famous. The New York Times: “One Carter innovation, the Vanity Fair Oscar party, remains the entertainment world’s most exclusive soiree, attracting a sea of boldface names to an Old Hollywood-style bacchanalia. Even drab Washington fell under his sway: his annual bash after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner became the capital’s hottest ticket. In his townhouse on Wednesday, however, Mr. Carter, his signature swoop of hair intact, opted for self-effacement. ‘I’m very uncomfortable talking about myself like this,’ he said at one point. Asked if he would still attend the magazine’s Oscar party, Mr. Carter shook his head. 'You don’t really need me there,’ he said. ‘I’m like a glorified maître d’.'” http://nyti.ms/2xREL9R



2. BEYONCÉ CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY WITH $3,500 CAKE: On Sunday, Beyoncé celebrated her 36th birthday at the Made in America festival in Philadelphia with a cake fit for a Queen Bey. The $3,500 geode-inspired confection was made by Lily Fischer and Nima Etemadi’s Cake Life Bake Shop. The New York Post: “‘Last week, a call came into Philadelphia’s Cake Life Bake Shop requesting some cakes and cookies for New York clientele who were coming down for the Made In America festival over the weekend,’ the source told us. ‘The caller asked for various items and then specifically black-and-yellow-colored items, including a black and yellow geode-themed cake.’ The source added that once Fischer and Etemadi arrived at the venue, the team ‘escorted the cake and cookies to a private area behind the festival stage.’” http://pge.sx/2wJAO6T



3. HIGH AND LOW FESTIVAL DEBUTS THIS WEEKEND: Andy Serrao, owner of Southern California-based institution Chain Reaction, is launching the new High and Low festival in San Bernardino tomorrow. The lineup for the one-day event includes headliners Brand New, Tegan and Sara, Death Cab for Cutie, Best Coast, and more. Serrao says that he wants attendees to have a good time, first and foremost. Forbes: “For me, comfort and experience, like not having to wait in three-hour lines is something that’s super important to me. So, for me it’s like, ‘Hey, the lineup is cool and you can see every band.’ That’s why there are two stages, well there’s a third comedy stage as well. That’s why there are two stages, we don’t need five because as much as we’d like to put 50 bands on in one day it doesn’t make sense for us. If we’re trying to say, ‘Hey, you’re a fan of X, Y, Z, come check out this earlier in the day,’ we don’t want people playing too much against each other. So there’s maybe a five or ten or fifteen-minute overlap on some artists, that’s fine with us. We want people to be there for the music, not for the pictures. Two, I want the experience to be good. I want them to be able to find a parking spot, I want them to not wait in crazy lines if they want to grab a beer or some food, I want them to have a place to sit, I want them, if they want a break, to go in the air-conditioned room and watch a really cool comedy lineup. It’s like, ‘Hey, we went to a festival, we didn’t have to buy crazy expensive tickets, we didn’t have to get a hotel, we didn’t have to take time off work, we saw a lineup of bands and found a few new ones, and I went home and slept in my own bed that night.’ That is kind of the idea of it. This is me wanting to go to a festival and how I would want to do it.” http://bit.ly/2vJUkPo



AUSTIN: Following the cancelation of its Austin conference due to Hurricane Harvey, New York Life donated 100 guest rooms at the Hilton Downtown Austin, meeting space at the Austin Convention Center, and food and beverage at the Austin Convention Center for volunteers and evacuees—in addition to a donation of $500,000 and a company match of up to $200,000 for contributions from its employees and agents.



CHICAGO: Elevate Chicago Dance, a citywide dance festival featuring close to 40 choreographers and dance companies in public performances and studio showings, will take place October 19-21.



COLUMBUS, OHIO: AIMExpo Outdoors! will take place September 21-24 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.



LAS VEGAS: Dave and Buster’s C.E.O. Stephen King will deliver the keynote address at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) on October 4. King’s keynote will begin at 9 a.m.



LOS ANGELES: Operation Smile will host its annual Smile Gala on Saturday at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Honorees will include Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross, and Tracee Ellis Ross will present.



MILAN, ITALY: The ninth annual amfAR Gala Milano for amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, will be held in conjunction with Milan Fashion Week and will honor fashion designer Angela Missoni. The gala will take place at La Permanente on September 21.



NEW YORK: In honor of New York Fashion Week, Dog & Co. is hosting a dog fashion show September 14 at the Turnstyle underground market in the Columbus Circle subway station. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. and discounts at market vendors will be available from 7-8 p.m. on that night.



SAN DIEGO: The Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a week of events from September 9-16. There will be festive decor, a scavenger hunt, and craft activities, and a family-friendly event on September 16 will feature live music and face painting.



SAN FRANCISCO: The Great Dickens Christmas Fair & Victorian Holiday Party returns for five weekends at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California, as well as the Friday after Thanksgiving, from November 18-December 17.



SAN RAFAEL, CALIF.: The annual San Rafael Parade of Lights and Winter Wonderland holiday celebration will return November 24.



