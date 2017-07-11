Something New is Happening Outdoors in 2017

Planning an outdoor event or two this summer?

Well, some very cool things are happening when it comes to planning these outdoor events, from retro activities to decked-out dressing and restroom trailers for guests. These outdoor trends can be adapted for small family gatherings or large-scale events, all by the help of United Site Services.

Our team of event experts has noticed trends involving nostalgic activities such as Hula-Hoops, Slip ’N Slides, bubbles, and bocce; natural accents that double as great take-away gifts; and Mason jar candles that offer a rustic look and are sturdy enough to stand up against the wind and any accidental bumps.

Guest comfort at summer events should also be a planning priority, with light blankets, handheld fans, and citronella candles among the appreciated touches. Climate-controlled restroom trailers offer an added level of comfort and convenience for guests and provide excellent lighting when taking events from day to night.