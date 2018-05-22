Southern California's Top 100 Events 2018

LIST YOUR BIZ
By Claire Hoffman May 22, 2018, 7:01 AM EDT

LOS ANGELES For a region that is undeniably dominated by the entertainment industry, Southern California’s reputation as a home for major music and food festivals, sports tournaments, and benefits continues to grow.

New to our list of Top 100 Events this year is the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Ball, which, in just three years, has become a go-to benefit for the local sports and philanthropist community. Another benefit added to the list is the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Oscar-Viewing Party—while it is by no means a new event, it continues to rise above the Oscars-related chatter and become a force on its own, raising $5.9 million in one evening this year.

Another new addition is Goldenvoice’s Stagecoach Festival in Indio. While once considered simply a sister event to the massive Coachella Festival, the weekend-long event continues to break attendance numbers; it now draws 75,000 and is considered the highest-grossing country music festival in the world.

Some other notable events are absent this year, such as the Grammys and the MTV Video Music Awards, which both temporarily moved to New York in 2018. Expect to see them on the list again when they return to the West Coast in coming years. Meanwhile, the FYF Festival was canceled in early May due to low ticket sales; the high-profile Museum of Contemporary Art gala was also canceled this year for undisclosed reasons, though organizers expect it to return in 2019.

Other local events garnering national buzz are too new to make our list, including the Los Angeles Times’ monthlong Food Bowl, the Infatuation’s Instagram-friendly Eeeeeatscon, and the massive local edition of the ever-relevant Women’s March. If those events continue to draw attendance and buzz, they may make their debuts on next year’s list.

To choose and rank the annual events on this list, we looked at several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Trade Shows, Conventions & Conferences

1. Los Angeles Auto Show
2. Comic-Con International
3. E3
4. NAMM Show
5. Anime Expo
6. Code Conference
7. Natural Products Expo West
8. American Film Market & Conferences
9. Milken Institute Global Conference
10. Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show
11. Roth Conference
12. Vidcon
13. Los Angeles Boat Show
14. California Marketplace
15. Upfront Summit

Entertainment Industry Events

1. Academy Awards
2. Golden Globes
3. Primetime Emmys
4. BET Awards & BET Experience
5. Television Critics Association Press Tour
6. Screen Actors Guild Awards
7. Film Independent Spirit Awards
8. Palm Springs International Film Festival
9. A.F.I. Lifetime Achievement Award
10. Environmental Media Awards
11. American Music Awards
12. A.F.I. Fest
13. People's Choice Awards
14. Paleyfest
15. Elle Women in Hollywood Awards
16. N.A.A.C.P. Image Awards
17. Glaad Media Awards
18. Outfest
19. L.A. Film Festival
20. Bafta L.A. Britannia Awards
21. Women in Film Crystal & Lucy Awards
22. iHeart Radio Music Awards

Art, Design & Fashion Events

1. Los Angeles County Museum of Art Art & Film Gala
2. L.A. Art Show
3. Hammer Museum's Gala in the Garden
4. Modernism Week Palm Springs
5. Los Angeles Fashion Week
6. Los Angeles County Museum of Art's Collectors Committee
7. San Diego Museum's Art Alive Benefit
8. Dwell on Design
9. Westweek
10. Laguna Beach Festival of the Arts and Pageant of Masters
11. Venice Family Clinic’s Art Walk & Auctions
12. Art Los Angeles Contemporary
13. Mission Federal ArtWalk
14. Otis College of Art and Design’s Scholarship Benefit and Fashion Show

Festivals & Fairs

1. Orange County Fair
2. Los Angeles County Fair
3. Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
4. 'Los Angeles Times' Festival of Books
5. Stagecoach Festival
6. Abbot Kinney Festival
7. Renaissance Pleasure Faire of Southern California

Benefits

1. Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing and After-Party
2. Sean Penn's JP/HRO Gala
3. L.A. Zoo's Beastly Ball
4. Race to Erase MS Gala
5. California Science Center Discovery Ball
6. Los Angeles Opera Season-Opening Gala
7. Los Angeles Philharmonic Opening-Night Gala
8. Concern Foundation Block Party
9. Chrysalis Butterfly Ball
10. Los Angeles Ballet Gala
11. Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl

Food, Wine & Hospitality Industry Events

1. Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival
2. The Taste
3. San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival
4. Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo
5. Planned Parenthood Food Fare
6. All-Star Chef Classic
7. Share Our Strength's Taste of the Nation
8. L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade
9. Taste for a Cure
10. A Culinary Evening With the California Winemasters

Sports Events

1. BNP Paribas Open
2. Los Angeles Marathon
3. Grand Prix of Long Beach
4. U.S. Open of Surfing
5. ESPY Awards
6. Tour of California
7. L.A. Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala
8. Holiday Bowl
9. Genesis Open
10. Long Beach Marathon
11. CareerBuilder Challenge

Parades, Walks & Holiday Events

1. Tournament of Roses
2. West Hollywood Halloween Costume Carnaval
3. L.A. Pride Festival & Parade
4. Fiesta Broadway
5. Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade and Festival
6. Golden Dragon Parade
7. Kingdom Day Parade
8. Hollywood Christmas Parade
9. Dia de Los Muertos
10. AIDS Walk Los Angeles

