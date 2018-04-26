Sponsored Podcast: It’s the Guest Experience, Stupid

In this sponsored episode of GatherGeeks, David Adler, C.E.O. of BizBash sits down with Eric Murphy, the founder of what is now Concierge.com. Eric walks us through the journey that brought him to the understanding that by using the combination high-touch and tech-enabled solution, a planner can literally customize guest experiences that make every attendee feel special. He takes listeners through his journey from working as a DJ at a radio station in high school to promoting ‘NSync and the MTV Video Music Awards. Find out why he has come to the conclusion that guest experience is everything and has an enormous impact on the R.O.I. of events.

Interview with Eric Murphy, founder of Concierge.com: Why the guest experience is at the heart of a meaningful event; why being able to scale the guest experience needs to be a combination of high touch and technology

BizBash's Coverage of Event Technology bizbash.com/technology

Condé Nast Launches New Event Management Software—With a Twist https://bit.ly/2vPj6C8

