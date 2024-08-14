Stand out or stay unseen.
Why This Hotel Brand Decided to Host a Yearlong Golf Tournament

Omni Hotels & Resorts is running a family-focused event series that will culminate with a championship next year.

Michele Laufik
August 14, 2024
The tournament features three divisions: Parent/Child, Grandparent/Grandchild, and PGA Professional with Child or Parent.
Photo: Courtesy of Omni Hotels & Resorts

Earlier this year, Omni Hotels & Resorts kicked off a family-focused event series called the Generation Cup. Described as a “yearlong celebration of golf, family, and competition,” the tournament comprises qualifying events that take place at 12 different Omni golf resorts across the country, which conclude on April 5, 2025, at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa before the championship in May.

Earlier this year, Omni Hotels & Resorts kicked off a family-focused event series called the Generation Cup. Described as a "yearlong celebration of golf, family, and competition," the tournament comprises qualifying events that take place at 12 different Omni golf resorts across the country, which conclude on April 5, 2025, at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa before the championship in May.

Spencer Cody, corporate director of club and golf operations for Omni, explained that the inaugural golf event "fit within the Omni mission and core values of 'bringing people together and creating experiences and lifelong memories.'"

“When we were working on the format, we felt that it would be even more memorable and special if the teams were made up of different generations within the same family, thus the Omni Generation Cup was born.”

The tournament features three divisions: Parent/Child, Grandparent/Grandchild, and PGA Professional with Child or Parent, playing into the trends of multigenerational travel and skip-generation travelwhen grandparents travel with their grandkids sans their own children

The top gross and net teams from each division will advance to the national championship at Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Texas in May 2025. (Omni is the official hotel partner of the PGA Tour and PGA of America.)

Cody explained that the 12-month schedule "allows for flexibility for our guests to plan travel to play in the events that are at the location that works for them, and also follows the seasonality of our properties, ensuring that participants get to experience our golf facilities in pristine conditions." 

He added that the longer schedule also allows for teams to play in more than one qualifier if they choose. “We loved the idea of building momentum as we moved through the schedule on the way to the championship.”

So far, after three events, 150 players have participated, with 11 teams moving on to the finals next May. Cody said that the hotel anticipates having more than 700 players participate in the qualifiers. He added that “the interest and enthusiasm have been tremendous,” and expects the tournament to become an annual event. 

“We have had other organizations and partners reach out to potentially be a part of it, and our expectation is that the registrations at the qualifiers and the championship experience will build each year.”

The next qualifying event takes place Aug. 16 at Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, N.H.

Photo: Courtesy of Omni Hotels & Resorts

The tournament comprises qualifying events that take place at 12 different Omni golf resorts across the country, which conclude on April 5, 2025, at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa. A special room rate at each hotel is available for those participating.
Photo: Courtesy of Omni Hotels & Resorts

