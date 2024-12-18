Tackling Trash: How Colleges Are Reducing Game Day Event Waste

Home of the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Huntington Bank Stadium, which was completed in 2009, is the first football stadium—collegiate or professional—to have become LEED certified.

The need to reduce waste produced by live events, particularly sporting events, has been an ongoing industry mission for years. And as college football season gears up for its final showdowns, schools are continuing to tackle their biggest opponent—trash.

One such effort, the Campus Race to Zero Waste's GameDay Football Zero Waste Touchdown Challenge, tasks participating colleges and universities to reduce the waste footprint of their home games and tailgating events through efforts including reduction of single-use plastics use, food waste recovery, use of reusable products, recycling, and more. The program is governed by RecycleMania, in partnership with the National Wildlife Federation.

To enter, schools submit data from one home game with entries being judged per capita to account for different attendance numbers. The competition honors schools in four categories: recycling, food organics, waste minimization, and outdoor cleanup.

Photo: Courtesy of the University of Minnesota In 2023, the University of Minnesota won the food organics category with 7,996 pounds of food organics recovered and diverted from the landfill. (2024 winners will be announced early next year.)

“We are always eager to collaborate with our peers and share in friendly competition that encourages a more sustainable future for our campus,” said Jeff Seifriz, associate athletics director of facilities and capital projects for the University of Minnesota. “We take great pride in our overall sustainability platform, which prioritizes numerous initiatives related to energy, waste reduction, stormwater management, and water usage.”

When it comes to game day operations, Seifriz said that his team works closely with their partners at Aramark Sports & Entertainment, who oversee all food and beverage concessions and catering within Huntington Bank Stadium.

“This relationship has emphasized sustainable product sourcing for both Aramark and subcontracted vendors to ensure that the products and materials we bring into the stadium meet our sustainability goals. Each offseason, we actively review all new product offerings to ensure that they fit our overall sustainability plans and waste reduction priorities,” he explained.

Huntington Bank Stadium (formerly known as TCF Bank Stadium), which was completed in 2009, is the first football stadium—collegiate or professional—to have become LEED certified.

Photo: Courtesy of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum On Sept. 7 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the University of Southern California hosted its Zero Waste Game against Utah State University. Sponsored by Better for All, the game is part of the university's larger, campuswide Green Week, which highlights sustainable initiatives and progress.

"Every game, the Coliseum strives to divert at least 90% of the waste generated within the building, and the Zero Waste Game is no exception," said Matthew Buswell, director of stadium operations at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. "[We] use the Zero Waste Game as a platform to inform our fans and attendees about the sustainability work happening behind the scenes that makes the game that much more enjoyable. ... By having a Zero Waste Game, we hold ourselves accountable to back up our sustainability efforts and stay focused on our core mission to sustainably provide our fans with a great experience."

During this year's game, beverages were served in Better for All's reusable, renewable, and certified home-compostable cups, which are made from Kaneka Biopolymers' Green Planet PHBH, a material made by fermenting plant seed oils.

Photo: Courtesy of Better for All In addition to supporting USC collegiate athletics including football and men’s and women’s basketball, Better for All also recently partnered with Oak View Group's GOAL network, which includes some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment venues across the U.S., including the Prudential Center, Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Wrigley Field, the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Citi Field, the Moody Center, the MGM Music Hall, and more.

Raegan Kelly, head of product and founding partner of Better for All, explained that, besides the positive environmental impact, the brand’s compostable cups can also help reduce operational costs for stadiums as well as offer revenue opportunities via sponsors.

“The environmental benefits of PHA (the material Better for All cups are made from) offer added benefit to sponsors, allowing them to connect their brands with truly environmentally sustainable materials and products in the minds of attendees and in media coverage.” Plus, Better for All cups can be thrown into the compost bin with food scraps, paper waste, and fiber containers; no need for an additional bin, she added.

"The biggest hurdle when it comes to reducing waste at sporting events is ensuring that our waste streams are uncontaminated before entering the waste compound to be sorted," Buswell said.

"When we have a variety of materials that need to be hand-sorted, it reduces our efficiency on the back end and lengthens the sorting process. This becomes an issue when we have back-to-back events or when we have to complete our sort in a timely manner. Additionally, it increases our landfill weight, which is a razor-thin margin given that only 10% of the waste generated can be landfill or we don't hit the zero-waste threshold. Therefore, doing the work of procuring the right materials, like reusable cups and compostable service ware, greatly increases our efficiency, lack of contamination, and success of achieving zero waste."

Photo: Ling Luo Ultimately, if given the right tools and resources, these eco-friendly efforts can create a better stadium experience for all involved.

“Stadiums are complex ecosystems with many stakeholders—fans, vendors, operations teams, and waste management crews—all of whom need to work together to make sustainability initiatives successful. Each group has unique needs, from fans requiring clear signage and accessible systems for composting to vendors needing cost-effective and reliable alternatives to single-use plastics and waste management teams needing processes that streamline collection and diversion,” Kelly said.

“Solutions like compostable PHA cups that don’t require any behavioral change from consumers are key to overcoming these challenges.”