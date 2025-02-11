Kendrick Lamar performed at Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025. The show "may have been the best field usage in halftime history," says Matt Stoelt, one of 10 event producers who reviewed the performance for BizBash.

NEW ORLEANS—Fresh off his five Grammy wins last weekend, Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar performed the halftime show for Super Bowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

In front of a packed crowd that included President Donald Trump—the first sitting president to ever attend a Super Bowl—along with former first lady Jill Biden, Jay-Z, and Taylor Swift, Lamar performed a medley of his biggest hits. BizBash asked 10 top event producers to review the show's production, lighting, staging, set list, and more. Here's what they had to say.

"The revolution is about to be televised. You all picked the right time for the wrong guy." This statement is all you need to know about last night's halftime show. Lamar's performance was a masterful blend of art and purpose-driven storytelling that went beyond entertainment; it was an unapologetic statement filled with hidden messages reflected in American history, identity, and Black culture.

The show opened with Samuel L. Jackson as Uncle Sam welcoming viewers to the "Great American Game" while standing on a stage reminiscent of Squid Game, a metaphor for censorship and control. Uncle Sam spewed rhetoric about Black people and hip-hop being "too loud, too reckless, too ghetto." Lamar responded by featuring SZA, Serena Williams, and Mustard, proving that the most powerful voices in culture are Black voices.

During "Humble," his backup dancers—dressed in red, white, and blue—formed a broken American flag, a symbol for gang violence between the Crips, Bloods, and KKK. In the show's most powerful moment, the crowd chanted "A minor" during "Not Like Us"—nodding to the Drake feud.

Every moment carried deeper social weight as it was set in a prison yard, symbolizing mass incarceration. As the show concluded with "TV Off," the words "Game Over" lit up the crowd—a reminder to take a stand. In a time where diverse voices are being silenced, Kendrick used his 13-minute platform to shine a light on mass incarceration; challenge systematic control; and highlight deep-seated divisions in the U.S. tied to gangs, race, and power.

For experience designers, we should take these lessons with us:

Authenticity and inclusion are the currency of culture.

When you have a platform, seize the moment and take an authentic stand.

Black voices must be seen, heard, and celebrated. Black History Month isn't just a month; it's 365 days a year.

Marc LeJay is a senior creative strategist at XD Agency, which was named Ad Age Experiential Agency of the Year in 2024. XDA works with B2B and B2C clients including LEGO, HBO, Cisco, Lowe’s, Adult Swim, and more.

Roc Nation has consistently demonstrated exceptional talent selection, a fact that is evident in the increasing viewership and the buzz surrounding the announcement of their artists. This year was no exception, with significant attention on the choice of Kendrick Lamar. Some critics felt the honor should have gone to New Orleans artist Lil Wayne. However, I’ve always found this viewpoint unclear, as historically, the selection of halftime performers is based on accolades, not location. Kendrick Lamar, a Pulitzer Prize-winning artist, has undeniably made a profound impact on the music industry. At the time of his selection, he had recently released a song that would go on to win five Grammy Awards, bringing his total Grammy count to 22. The timing of his Super Bowl performance, just a week after the Grammy Awards, was perfect. Kendrick is also a great live performer and doesn’t use a backing track.

The average viewer may not fully appreciate the complexity of producing a mini concert during Super Bowl halftime. The production team is tasked with assembling the stage in just seven minutes and dismantling it in six. This requires precise coordination, with every team working in unison to deliver a seamless production.

The opening aerial shot, revealing the stage designed to resemble a game controller, set the tone for the performance. The iconic Samuel L. Jackson, portraying Uncle Sam, introduced the show with the line "This being the American game," signaling that Kendrick would remain true to his roots—and, indeed, he did. Kendrick’s performance was deeply connected to his culture and community, particularly Compton, which has always been central to his identity.

The show’s opening, featuring a solo shot of Kendrick freestyling atop the GNX, was a striking moment. The surprise element of dancers emerging from the gutted car added an unexpected burst of energy that immediately captivated the audience.

There was much to unpack in Kendrick’s performance, as it carried a wealth of symbolic messaging. Samuel L. Jackson's question, "Do you know how to play the game?" followed by dancers forming the American flag, was particularly poignant. To me, the formation of the flag, with Kendrick standing at the center, symbolized a divided nation.

Kudos to the camera operators, who masterfully captured the choreography from multiple angles. The alternating aerial shots and close-ups of the dancers, particularly around the “X” of the game controller, provided a dynamic visual experience that complemented the energy of the performance. The subtlety of the dancers perched atop the light posts further enhanced this narrative.

Kendrick also played with the audience's expectations by teasing the song "Not Like Us," which had sparked much debate regarding whether it would be included in the set list. Although SZA had been announced as the featured artist, her surprise appearance to perform two songs with Kendrick added an extra layer of excitement to the show. The moment that everyone had been eagerly anticipating finally arrived. Before diving into the performance, Uncle Sam took a moment to applaud Kendrick for delivering exactly what the masses had hoped for—a performance that was both "nice and calm." Kendrick immediately went into performing the controversial track "Not Like Us," a choice that certainly left an impression.

Another significant moment came when sports legend Serena Williams made an unexpected appearance, "crip walking" on top of the light post base. This act held profound symbolism. Much like Kendrick, Serena hails from Compton, and her inclusion in the performance served as a tribute to her legacy. It’s also worth noting that Serena Williams had been heavily criticized for performing a similar gesture during Wimbledon, making her appearance in this context even more significant. The moment also carried a deeper meaning—an acknowledgment and respect for Serena, especially in light of the perception of disrespect aimed at her.

Kendrick closed the performance with the high-energy track “TV Off,” a moment that elevated the entire show. The inclusion of super producer DJ Mustard added another layer of excitement. The song has become iconic, particularly due to Kendrick’s unforgettable shout of "MUSTARRRRD." They definitely picked the "right time with the wrong guy." Game Over!

Yvonne McNair, CEO of Captivate Productions, is an award-winning, two-time Emmy-nominated producer. She has extensive experience in the music industry producing historic concerts, festivals, award shows, and more for some of the top brands and artists in the world.

When Samuel L. Jackson, dressed as Uncle Sam, stepped onto a set modeled after a PlayStation controller, you knew you were in for something exciting.

But this show went deeper than video game references and marvel-ous celebrity cameos. It was rich with thought-provoking storytelling and symbolism, spanning everything from nods to Kendrick’s hometown of Compton to political commentary (Kendrick appeared to be standing in the middle of dancers that took the form of a divided American flag). And, of course, there’s the aspect of the performance that got all of social media ablaze: the fact that Kendrick "went there" with his Drake beef. In an undeniably provocative moment, he performed his infamous diss track, skipping a specific lyric in the track (and having the audience fill in the blank for him).

From a production perspective, there were a couple of audio issues. And yes, I’ve read a few reviews citing complaints about perspectives and camera angles, especially during the first portion of the performance. But the bulk of the feedback online appears to be overwhelmingly positive, and I am 100% in that camp. This was an enthralling show that utilized the stadium space in compelling, unexpected ways. We’re talking four separate stages—and anyone out there who has tried to activate on a stadium’s field knows what a herculean task this must have been.

And how about those incredible lighting displays all across the crowd!? That culminating moment when you saw the words GAME OVER illuminated over the audience? Chills.

Adam Buchalter is a Los Angeles-based creative director at experiential agency MKG. He has been working in the realm of experiential marketing for over eight years.

The Super Bowl LIX halftime show with Kendrick Lamar was surprisingly efficient and effective. This year’s show did not aim to exude the spectacle of past years. Instead, it very intentionally opted for a minimalist concept to position its message front and center. Specifically, Lamar and his team focused on a theme of personal identity and speech versus public image and censorship. Using a bold red, white, and blue palette for dancers’ attire, the production created an effect in which the dancers became the scenic design—at one point forming the American flag and at other times using colorblocking of their attire to create high-contrast visual backdrops behind Lamar as he performed. All of this took place against an austere concrete-scape, and at moments, the solid color “uniforms” of the dancers conjured a sense of “Americana"—but at other moments, against this brutalist gray environment, they provoked images of a totalitarian state.

While I love a splashy, over-the-top halftime show, I was pleasantly surprised and impressed by Lamar’s intention to create a powerful performance defined not by high-budget scenic elements and special effects, but instead by thought-provoking sociopolitical concepts.

Ty Kuppig is the founder and creative director of TYGER Productions, based in Boston. With a background in architecture and theatrical design, Kuppig has created experiences for clients like Rolex, Porsche, Red Bull, Bose, and Delta Air Lines.

Kendrick Lamar’s performance made history as the first solo hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, following his Grammy wins. But it was more than just entertainment—it was packed with symbolism related to government, the political landscape, and, of course, his famous feud with Drake.

The stage, designed as a massive PlayStation controller, suggested themes of control. Among the messages, one seemed to emphasize America coming together. Kendrick seamlessly wove these ideas into a visually captivating performance, incorporating patriotic colorblocking and brilliant formation choreography. He avoided over-the-top production elements like floating stages or pyrotechnics, although there were some audio glitches halfway through the first part of the set.

Storytelling took center stage, with a cohesive visual display rather than multiple songs with changing sets. However, one critique of Kendrick’s show is that it may have resonated primarily with younger audiences and hip-hop fans, leaving a large portion of the Super Bowl audience feeling unfulfilled. Still, in just 13 minutes, Kendrick delivered a swagger-filled performance that reminded us of the profound impact rap music has on culture.

Brian Feit is a founding partner at BMF Media Group, a global agency specializing in experiential marketing. The company has deep roots in the music industry, and has recently worked on music projects for brands like Sonos, TikTok, Grammys, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Universal Music.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show was absolutely mind-blowing—everything from the choreography to the costumes felt huge, both visually and politically. It’s always a crazy logistical challenge to roll out the stage, lighting, and performers in under 10 minutes, but they nailed it.

At first, I could’ve sworn the LED set was some giant tic-tac-toe board, but it turns out it was actually a gaming console. The dancers popping out of the Buick GNX were a brilliant touch, too—this was one of my favorite moments.

Costuming was spot on: It carried a clear message but still went easy on the eyes so we could focus on what mattered. And the choreography by Charm La’Donna (who happens to be a friend and former classmate of our production manager, Kristina Martinez!) was pure genius. She combined a massive stage setup with all these intricate moves that got personal for Kendrick Lamar and also took a strong political stand—especially that human flag formation.

What really set this performance apart, though, was the storytelling. Bringing in Samuel L. Jackson to tie everything together visually and narratively was genius. It wove celebrity recognition and a cool storyline into a single thread. I also liked the circular stage, which amped up the depth and contrast, making the show even more dynamic.

The NFL doesn’t actually pay halftime performers a salary. Instead, it covers production costs (which can run into the millions). But with so many people watching, most artists see it as a once-in-a-lifetime spotlight they can’t pass up. Overall, the combination of stellar choreography, powerful messaging, and that creative storytelling made this one of the most memorable halftime shows yet.

Natasha Miller is the founder and CEO of Entire Productions, a San Francisco-based experiential, event production, and entertainment company that's recently launched a new destination management division. A former professional musician, she's also a voting member of The Recording Academy.

“The revolution is about to be televised. You picked the right time, but you picked the wrong guy,” Kendrick Lamar (K. Dot) declared at the start of one of the most anticipated, controversial, and visually spectacular Super Bowl halftime shows ever produced.

As the lights dimmed, LED bracelets worn by the audience began cascading on the different levels and a countdown behind the set. Overhead cameras revealed a massive, tic-tac-toe-shaped set outlined in LED tubes. Four uniquely shaped stages—a square main stage, a triangle, a circle, and an X—anchored each corner. Samuel L. Jackson, dressed in a patriotic Uncle Sam-inspired outfit, appeared on screen, introducing himself as “Your Uncle Sam” and the show as the “Great American Game.” He made several appearances throughout the 13-minute performance.

K. Dot emerged dimly lit on the hood of a limited-edition 1987 Buick GNX (only 547 produced), the same car featured on the cover of his sixth album, GNX. Dressed in a custom leather jacket featuring "Gloria"—the album’s closing track—and Celine bootcut jeans that somehow stole the spotlight, he set the tone for the show. As the modified car’s doors and trunk opened, dancers in head-to-toe red costumes emerged, forming an entryway to the stage. K. Dot descended to the main stage, where more dancers in white and blue joined, forming a flowing American flag—one of the show’s most visually compelling moments.

The performance transitioned to the field, covered in concrete-colored canvas, resembling a dynamic street scene with haze, light posts (some occupied by performers), and sweeping lights. A sudden cut revealed the X-shaped stage, constructed with translucent red walls. Each side featured dancers in white, moving in quick, synchronized sequences. The camera panned quickly before revealing K. Dot in a cinematic entrance. Teasing a performance of the controversial "Not Like Us," he moved across the field toward the triangular stage, where he joined special guest SZA for two numbers.

For the finale, he ascended the circular stage, where dancers moved along the sloped perimeter, creating the illusion of a spinning turntable. The camera panned revealing all-time tennis great (and Drake’s ex) Serena Williams doing the "crip walk" dance, which originated in Compton in the 1970s, paying homage to their hometown. The show culminated with a powerful, highly anticipated performance of "Not Like Us." Surrounded by hundreds of dancers, the audience erupted, singing along as Kendrick self-censored the "A minor" portion of the song and a brief cameo by DJ Mustard. Sweeping jib and cable camera shots captured the explosive choreography covering the field, with flag bearers waving custom GNX flags in what may have been the best field usage in halftime history.

From a technical standpoint, lighting and effects were minimal but well executed. However, audio issues persisted, affecting vocal clarity. [But] having reviewed nearly a decade of halftime shows for BizBash, I rank this a close second to Rihanna’s 2023 performance. The producers once again delivered a dynamic, visually stunning, and well-shot spectacle for home viewers while wowing the live audience with an ambitious set, hundreds of dancers, and a masterful arrangement of tracks.

Matt Stoelt is the CEO and creative director of Stoelt Productions, an experiential and creative firm with offices in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami, and clients like Louis Vuitton, Instagram, Adidas, eBay, and Pandora.

Kendrick Lamar's halftime show was nothing short of groundbreaking, earning an A- for its cultural impact and political resonance. Those who found it boring or controversial likely expected a more traditional, high-energy spectacle filled with flashy visuals and catchy tunes. However, Kendrick’s performance was rich with deep meaning and storytelling, featuring hidden, impactful Easter eggs that may not have been immediately apparent to all viewers.

Kendrick's stage presence was commanding, with his iconic voice and delivery setting the tone for a performance that felt personal yet monumental. The 13-minute set allowed for fast-paced, high-energy moments and intimate, reflective pauses, thanks to Uncle Sam(uel L. Jackson)’s memorable cameos. SZA’s appearance, highly anticipated due to their recent collaborations, was a highlight—though both her and Kendrick’s microphones were too low, slightly diminishing the full impact of their performance, in my opinion.

While the excitement around Kendrick teasing his diss track "Not Like Us" certainly added to the anticipation, what truly set the show apart was its cultural significance. More than just a music showcase, it was a bold commentary on social justice, race, and resilience. Kendrick used the Super Bowl stage to address these issues in a profound yet accessible way, showing that the event can be a platform for meaningful reflection. This performance will be remembered as a turning point, setting a new standard for future shows and solidifying Kendrick’s legacy as one of the most influential artists of his generation.

Wooten Joyce is a senior specialist on the talent partnerships team at G7 Entertainment Marketing, where she specializes in talent booking and brand partnerships. She is based in Nashville, Tenn.

Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show was a master class in visual storytelling, proving that you don’t need massive set pieces to make a powerful impact. With just minutes to set up and tear down—while keeping the field intact for the game—the production team delivered a seamless, high-energy performance.

The stage design was minimal but incredibly intentional, relying on lighting, camerawork, and choreography to carry the narrative. Throughout the show, lighting played a crucial role, from a structured grid layout on the field to game-style symbols. Streetlight-style fixtures and coordinated crowd lighting added depth, even spelling out words in the stands to reinforce Kendrick’s message. Every detail was carefully crafted to enhance the storytelling.

Choreography was another standout element, with each movement feeling purposeful, and the costume design was equally impactful. Paired with precise camerawork, the performance felt both grand in scale and deeply personal, capturing the intensity of the stadium while translating effortlessly to millions of viewers at home.

Executing a Super Bowl halftime show is no easy feat—it’s a high-stakes, time-sensitive production that demands perfection. Despite the tight window for setup and teardown, the team delivered a visually stunning, emotionally charged performance that felt uniquely Kendrick.

Zoe Haynes is the marketing manager for Kansas City, Mo.-based event company Platinum XP, where she contributes to the company's efforts in amplifying and elevating event production across the country to deliver memorable and impactful experiences.

“This is the great American game,” actor Samuel L. Jackson declared as Uncle Sam, kicking off the 2025 Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Kendrick Lamar performed with intensity, his game-inspired concept amplified by dancers choreographed by Charm La’Donna, especially during “HUMBLE.,” where they formed a red, white, and blue flag. A highlight came when SZA, dressed in red leather, joined Lamar for smooth vocals on “All the Stars” and “Luther.”

Though the production lacked the extravagance and pop music appeal of previous performances by Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna, it excelled in symbolism and cinematography. The minimalistic sets, dramatic lighting, and quick setup showcased impressive efficiency. The finale featured the crowd singing “A minor” from “Not Like Us,” immediately followed by a “Wait, is that Serena Williams dancing?” moment, ending with an illuminated “GAME OVER” sign. While Apple Music and Roc Nation made the right choice with Lamar, it was a missed opportunity not to feature Lil Wayne, especially in his hometown of New Orleans.

Performing at the Super Bowl halftime show is a major achievement, joining legends like Prince and Michael Jackson. Kendrick, who recently won five Grammy Awards, including Song and Record of the Year for “Not Like Us,” has solidified his cultural impact. As Lamar stated, “This moment is bigger than music,” reflecting how the Super Bowl halftime show unites genres, culture, and sporting events.

David McMahon is the co-founder of Experience Vegas, an award-winning hotelier and events expert based in Nevada, who works with hospitality, entertainment, and celebrity clients.