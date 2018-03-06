Spring Into Design With Blueprint Studios

More than 350 members of the event-industry elite attended an evening of new trends, inspiration, and creativity for Blueprint Studios' “Spring Into Design Open House Showcase” at the company's headquarters in South San Francisco. An array of design vignettes showcased 2018 trends and offered an arena for guests to visualize new products in a social and corporate setting.

Greeted by a grand carpet arrival and a newly designed custom tent by Hensley Event Resources, guests entered a 5,000-square-foot showroom that immediately engaged all their senses. Visual beauty dominated the room through custom-designed vignettes using Blueprint Studios' new furnishings and in-house floral studio. McCalls Catering pulled out all the stops with culinary mastery in both taste and presentation of its delightful bites and sumptuous specialty cocktails. Gorgeous ambient lighting provided by Enhanced Lighting set the mood, and entertainment provided by Denon & Doyle kept guests grooving throughout the evening.

Spring Into a V.R. Doodle Booth

An interactive and relaxing environment that brings fun back into the workplace was the inspiration behind this vignette. V-Series walls were designed and produced with beautiful, vibrant colors in a variety of fabrics and hard substrates. These decorative colorful elements paired with Keith Haring-inspired doodle art were installed to awaken your joyous inner child. The bright primary colors of the Marais chairs and barstools and Akita barstools were the perfect complements to this vignette. Three interactive activities—the V.R. doodle experience, oversized Legos, and a full-size doodle wall—allowed our guests to be a kid at heart while integrating exciting new technology.

Spring Into a Modern Workspace

A minimalist workspace allows you to escape from your cubicle into a modern and collaborative space. This design was inspired to look and feel industrial and spacious, yet creative. While sitting indoors, it sparked a rooftop environment of San Francisco incubator buildings, surrounded by natural textures, like wood, brick, and greenery.

Spring Into a Social Gathering

A cocktail bar and lounge that displayed a blend of fashioned carpentry and alluring color completed this look. Reclaimed woods and concrete textures completed the backdrop complemented by a blue/green color palette. From the colors of the feather reflecting on the lounge walls and floral to the organic spines of the feather mimicking the lines of the chandeliers, attention to detail was oozing from this design complemented by natural finishes and decorative features. As part of our effort to create a stylish bar and lounge vignette capable of attracting all audiences, a peacock feather was incorporated as a design motif that played as an accent piece throughout the display.

Spring Into a Luxurious Lounge

Taking inspiration from antique tea canister designs, this space featured bold metallics mixed with unconventional concrete and mercury glass, nodding to the weathered look of the rusted tins. The Asian-inspired elements in the space were both soft and intricate, creating an elevated lounge feel. The color palette and textures were inspired by silver sage and blush peony florals, allowing the spotlight to be on the bold luxurious velvet furniture, great for all lounge settings completed by adding pops of pink accents.

Spring Into a Gleaming Metals Setting

The focal point of this vignette was to showcase different metal furnishings in a trend-forward setting for any space, using giant black-and-white 2-D floral pieces to highlight the modern style and lush velvet upholstery with gleaming metals for a fresh and chic design. As part of our effort to always introduce new materials to make our designs more efficient and creative, the back-wall divider came to life when mixing new samples, playing with layers and framing mirrored bronze panels to create an intimate setting in a large space.

