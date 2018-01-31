LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT REPORT

Sundance 2018: 25 Festival Highlights From Sponsors and Brands

Acura, Dropbox, Amazon, Grey Goose, and others tied themes of festival activism and designs inspired by films and Park City's ski resort environment into activations.

By Ian Zelaya January 31, 2018, 7:02 AM EST

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Courtesy of the Autograph Collection 

PARK CITY, UTAH While the inaugural Women's March and focus on America's political climate took the spotlight at last year's Sundance Film Festival, this year the festival was directly affected by the #MeToo movement. The wave of women across the globe, including women in Hollywood, speaking up about the prevalence of sexual assault took over the independent film festival with a slate of films and programming focused on women's issues.

Highlights of the 34th edition of the festival, which took place January 18 to 28 at venues in Park City, included a speech by attorney Gloria Allred in conjunction with the documentary Seeing Allred; a variety of panels with actors and creators focused on the roles of women in Hollywood; and premieres of films about women and women's issues including RBG, a documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and The Miseducation of Cameron Post, a film about queer women sent to gay conversion camps, which won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic.

As usual, sponsors and brands at the festival engaged with attendees through activations, lounges, panels, and premiere parties, many of which incorporated themes related to activism, specific films screened at the festival, or Park City's ski resort environment into the lounge design and interactive elements. Here's a look at the event highlights from AT&T, Autograph Collection Hotels, Stella Artois, Vulture, and more.

Launch Slide Show

Sundance Film Festival Film Festivals Entertainment Industry Events

MORE Sundance Film Festival STORIES

Event Industry Buzz
Jane Fonda and Common to Speak at Sundance Respect Rally
News
2018 Preview: What to Expect From the Year's Notable Events
Event Report
Sundance 2017: 20 Highlights From Brand Activations and Events

MORE Film Festivals STORIES

Event Report
TIFF 2017: 26 Highlights From After-Parties and Activations
Event Report
SXSW 2017: 32 Ways Brands Engaged Festival Attendees

MORE Entertainment Industry Events STORIES

Event Report
Inside the SAG Awards' Nightclub-Inspired After-Party
Event Report
Golden Globes 2018: Peek Inside This Year's Biggest Parties
Event Report
How the 'Stranger Things 2' Premiere Evoked the Show's Spooky, Nostalgia-Filled World
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue