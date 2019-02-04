Sundance 2019: 26 Ways Sponsors Kept Festival Attendees Cozy

Recent editions of the Sundance Film Festival have been buzzy, as the festival has provided a setting for the film industry to make statements on current events. But for the 35th edition of Sundance, which took place January 24 to February 3, Park City saw flurries rather than blizzards when it came to headline-making events. There were no women’s marches, rallies, or major demonstrations on Main Street as there have been in past years. And what was expected to be a massive protest of the premiere of Leaving Neverland, a documentary focused on allegations of child sexual abuse against Michael Jackson, ended up drawing just a handful of the late pop star’s supporters to the Egyptian Theatre.

While events on Main were a bit subdued this year, many festival sponsors still engaged guests in some innovative and visually exciting ways. Here’s a look at some of the festival highlights from brands including Autograph Collection Hotels, Vulture, Salesforce, and DirecTV.

