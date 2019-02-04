LIST YOUR BIZ
Sundance 2019: 26 Ways Sponsors Kept Festival Attendees Cozy

Festival sponsors including Dell, Acura, and Chase Sapphire engaged with attendees through activations highlighting sustainability, activism, and Park City's winter landscape.

By Ian Zelaya February 4, 2019, 7:02 AM EST

Photo: Jack Dempsey

PARK CITY, UTAH Recent editions of the Sundance Film Festival have been buzzy, as the festival has provided a setting for the film industry to make statements on current events. But for the 35th edition of Sundance, which took place January 24 to February 3, Park City saw flurries rather than blizzards when it came to headline-making events. There were no women’s marches, rallies, or major demonstrations on Main Street as there have been in past years. And what was expected to be a massive protest of the premiere of Leaving Neverland, a documentary focused on allegations of child sexual abuse against Michael Jackson, ended up drawing just a handful of the late pop star’s supporters to the Egyptian Theatre.

While events on Main were a bit subdued this year, many festival sponsors still engaged guests in some innovative and visually exciting ways. Here’s a look at some of the festival highlights from brands including Autograph Collection Hotels, Vulture, Salesforce, and DirecTV.

Sundance Film Festival

Sundance Institute

Film Festivals

Film Industry Events

