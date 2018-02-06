LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT REPORT

Super Bowl LII: 26 of the Biggest Parties, Concerts, and Events Hosted by Brands

Pepsi, DirecTV, and more offered up a variety of activities and entertainment for fans in the days leading up to the N.F.L.’s big game.

By Michele Laufik February 6, 2018, 7:00 AM EST

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Photo: Courtesy of Stubhub

MINNEAPOLIS On Sunday, the underdog Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII, which took place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The big game also featured the buzzed-about return of Justin Timberlake as the headliner for the Pepsi-sponsored halftime show. His performance included a medley of songs, including a tribute to musical icon and Minneapolis native Prince.

On and off the field, the Super Bowl continues to be a big stage for corporate entertaining and consumer marketing for major brands. Pepsi, DirecTV, Playboy, Rolling Stone, and Maxim hosted events, among others. One notable exception was ESPN, which opted out of an on-site Super Bowl bash for the first time in more than a decade. Instead, the network focused on its College Football Playoff presence, where it owns the exclusive rights.

Also, in January, a company owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community canceled construction of Club Nomadic, a giant temporary nightclub from Nomadic Entertainment Group that was designed to hold V.I.P. events throughout the weekend. The 64,000-square-foot building was being erected in the parking lot of the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake. Instead, the scheduled concerts were forced to move inside the casino. The Nomadic Entertainment Group is reportedly suing the tribe for breach of contract. (Last year, Club Nomadic hosted shows by Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, and the Chainsmokers in Houston.)

Still, there were plenty of other blow-out parties, pop-up experiences, and performances to kept celebs, fans, and players entertained. Here's a look at the standout activations and events from this year’s Super Bowl festivities.

Launch Slide Show

Super Bowl N.F.L. Sports Industry Events

MORE Super Bowl STORIES

News
Rating Super Bowl LII: Event Producers Give Justin Timberlake Halftime Show a B
News
See How This Hotel Built a Room on the Field of Super Bowl LII
GatherGeeks
Podcast: Inside the Mind of a Super Bowl Producer (Episode 83)

MORE N.F.L. STORIES

Event Report
Super Bowl LI: How DirecTV, Visa, and ESPN Entertained Guests During the Big Game
News
N.F.L. Redesigns Pro Bowl Events to Celebrate Football at All Levels

MORE Sports Industry Events STORIES

Readers' Forum
LeadDog's Dan Mannix Shares His 6 "Ps" for Events
Event Report
17 Highlights From U.S. Open Brand Activations
News
Inside the U.S. Open's Massive Manhattan Activation
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue