Super Bowl LII: 26 of the Biggest Parties, Concerts, and Events Hosted by Brands

On Sunday, the underdog Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII, which took place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The big game also featured the buzzed-about return of Justin Timberlake as the headliner for the Pepsi-sponsored halftime show. His performance included a medley of songs, including a tribute to musical icon and Minneapolis native Prince.

On and off the field, the Super Bowl continues to be a big stage for corporate entertaining and consumer marketing for major brands. Pepsi, DirecTV, Playboy, Rolling Stone, and Maxim hosted events, among others. One notable exception was ESPN, which opted out of an on-site Super Bowl bash for the first time in more than a decade. Instead, the network focused on its College Football Playoff presence, where it owns the exclusive rights.

Also, in January, a company owned by the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community canceled construction of Club Nomadic, a giant temporary nightclub from Nomadic Entertainment Group that was designed to hold V.I.P. events throughout the weekend. The 64,000-square-foot building was being erected in the parking lot of the Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake. Instead, the scheduled concerts were forced to move inside the casino. The Nomadic Entertainment Group is reportedly suing the tribe for breach of contract. (Last year, Club Nomadic hosted shows by Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, and the Chainsmokers in Houston.)

Still, there were plenty of other blow-out parties, pop-up experiences, and performances to kept celebs, fans, and players entertained. Here's a look at the standout activations and events from this year’s Super Bowl festivities.

Launch Slide Show