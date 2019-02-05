Super Bowl LIII: 27 Ways Brands Took Over Downtown Atlanta

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 on Sunday to win Super Bowl LIII, which was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in history. The lackluster game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium also was accompanied by a halftime show headlined by Maroon 5, which event producers gave lukewarm to downright scathing reviews. Add in the fact that the game drew its lowest ratings in 10 years, and this year’s Super Bowl might prove to be one of the dullest in recent memory.

The more compelling action took place leading up to the game, when brands drew in locals and visitors to some exciting events in Atlanta over the past week. The Super Bowl host committee held public, sports-centered fan events like Super Bowl Live and the Super Bowl Experience; big-name brands like DirecTV, Bud Light, and Pepsi held annual and first-time events for live music enthusiasts of all genres; and BET took advantage of the big game buzz with a new immersive experience.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest Super Bowl concerts, lounges, pop-ups, and parties that took over Atlanta’s downtown core.

