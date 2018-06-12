LIST YOUR BIZ
FEATURE

The 2018 Design Issue: Event Design Rebels

These event trendsetters offer insight into the ever-evolving design process and reflect on the future of the industry.

By Michele Laufik June 12, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT

The 2018 Design Issue: Event Design Rebels

Illustration: Carolyn Bouchard

Event design can be staid and safe, with the same tropes repeated over and over again. Or it can be rebellious, offering something new, inventive, original, and attention-grabbing. Here are the industry pros pushing the boundaries of the event landscape in their respective specialties, including lighting, florals, staging, fabrication, food, rentals, and more.

From high-tech concepts to clever decor to—of course—shareable moments, we’re highlighting their cutting-edge ideas as well as offering a peek behind the creative curtain with their insights about the current state of event design and what they forecast for the future.

Josh Zangen & Nick Whitehouse, Fireplay
Bree McAlister, Blue Revolver
Jon Restky & Michael Kuhlmann, Got Light
Liza Jernow, The Food Stylist
Bentley Meeker, Bentley Meeker Lighting & Staging Inc.
Bob Spiegel, Pinch Food Design
Fritz Williams, FormDecor
Ira Levy, Levy NYC Design & Production
Ellen Robin, Ellen Robin Creative
Bruce Mau, Freeman XP and Massive Change Network
Adam Sober, Square Design
Roland Rom Colthoff, RAW

Open the 2018 Design Issue

Design/Decor

Lighting

Stages

Flowers

Catering

Rentals

Fabrication

