The 2018 Design Issue: Event Design Rebels

Event design can be staid and safe, with the same tropes repeated over and over again. Or it can be rebellious, offering something new, inventive, original, and attention-grabbing. Here are the industry pros pushing the boundaries of the event landscape in their respective specialties, including lighting, florals, staging, fabrication, food, rentals, and more.

From high-tech concepts to clever decor to—of course—shareable moments, we’re highlighting their cutting-edge ideas as well as offering a peek behind the creative curtain with their insights about the current state of event design and what they forecast for the future.

Josh Zangen & Nick Whitehouse, Fireplay

Bree McAlister, Blue Revolver

Jon Restky & Michael Kuhlmann, Got Light

Liza Jernow, The Food Stylist

Bentley Meeker, Bentley Meeker Lighting & Staging Inc.

Bob Spiegel, Pinch Food Design

Fritz Williams, FormDecor

Ira Levy, Levy NYC Design & Production

Ellen Robin, Ellen Robin Creative

Bruce Mau, Freeman XP and Massive Change Network

Adam Sober, Square Design

Roland Rom Colthoff, RAW

