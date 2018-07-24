LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
CLOSE

Holiday Directory 2018

 Start Now. Build your Holiday Party Today.
EVENT SNAPSHOT

This Family-Friendly Happy Hour Made Summer a Treat

Holiday Inn is sharing milk and cookies throughout the summer as a part of its Chocolate Milk Happy Hour program.

By Kristine Liao July 24, 2018, 7:16 AM EDT

Kids jump on the oversize Holiday Inn bed produced by fabricator Id3 at the Chocolate Milk Happy Hour pop-up event in Chicago's Millennium Park. Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Kids jump on the oversize Holiday Inn bed produced by fabricator Id3 at the Chocolate Milk Happy Hour pop-up event in Chicago's Millennium Park.

Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Holiday Inn

A family-friendly happy hour, comprised of complimentary milk and cookies, took place during a screening of Groundhog Day in Millennium Park on June 26. Holiday Inn teamed up with actress and TV personality Vanessa Lachey to host the Chicago pop-up event as a part of its Chocolate Milk Happy Hour summer campaign. Guests took photos with milk- and cookie-theme props, jumped on an oversize Holiday Inn bed produced by Atlanta-based fabricator Id3, and enjoyed the classic snack provided by Fairlife chocolate milk and Otis Spunkmeyer cookies. Mozeus provided the branded overlay for the photos that were emailed to each visitor after the experience.

From mid-June to early August, 20 Holiday Inn hotels across the U.S. are hosting weekly Chocolate Milk Happy Hours. The hotel brand kicked off the program with a media launch at the Holiday Inn Brooklyn Downtown and two pop-up events during outdoor movie nights—one at Millennium Park and the other at Atlantic Station in Atlanta on June 28 with a screening of Wall-E. Lachey greeted guests at the Brooklyn and Chicago events while sharing family travel tips over the treats.

Hospitality Industry Events

Outdoor Spaces

MORE Hospitality Industry Events STORIES

Event Report
Here's How Marriott Used Experiential Techniques to Liven Up a Sales Conference
Event Report
Why Marriott Ditched an Ordinary Presentation to Announce its New Loyalty Program
Event Report
How Hilton and American Express Wowed Influencers at a Kickoff Event

MORE Outdoor Spaces STORIES

Location Scout
12 New Rooftop Venues for Outdoor Entertaining
Event Report
See This Fall-Inspired Seasonal Rooftop Farmers Market
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue