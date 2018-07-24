This Family-Friendly Happy Hour Made Summer a Treat

A family-friendly happy hour, comprised of complimentary milk and cookies, took place during a screening of Groundhog Day in Millennium Park on June 26. Holiday Inn teamed up with actress and TV personality Vanessa Lachey to host the Chicago pop-up event as a part of its Chocolate Milk Happy Hour summer campaign. Guests took photos with milk- and cookie-theme props, jumped on an oversize Holiday Inn bed produced by Atlanta-based fabricator Id3, and enjoyed the classic snack provided by Fairlife chocolate milk and Otis Spunkmeyer cookies. Mozeus provided the branded overlay for the photos that were emailed to each visitor after the experience.

From mid-June to early August, 20 Holiday Inn hotels across the U.S. are hosting weekly Chocolate Milk Happy Hours. The hotel brand kicked off the program with a media launch at the Holiday Inn Brooklyn Downtown and two pop-up events during outdoor movie nights—one at Millennium Park and the other at Atlantic Station in Atlanta on June 28 with a screening of Wall-E. Lachey greeted guests at the Brooklyn and Chicago events while sharing family travel tips over the treats.