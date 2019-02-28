LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

Happening now...

This Lavish Chinese New Year Party Was Packed With Decor and Floral Inspiration

Beverly Hills philanthropists Christine and Gabriel Chiu threw a vibrant, design-heavy event to celebrate the Year of the Pig.

By Claire Hoffman February 28, 2019, 7:16 AM EST

Eddie Zaratsian created lush red and yellow floral designs inside the dinner tent.  Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Eddie Zaratsian created lush red and yellow floral designs inside the dinner tent. 

Photo: Dina Douglass

Chinatown 90210
Search our directory

LOS ANGELES There's no denying that Beverly Hills knows how to throw a party—but one recent event took things to new heights with its vibrant decor, lush floral designs, and ambitious philanthropic mission.

Hosted by local plastic surgeon Dr. Gabriel Chiu and his wife, Christine, the February 19 event at Two Rodeo had a Chinese New Year theme.

“Being that Beverly Hills is where Dr. Chiu and I met, got married, had a family, and essentially built our home—coupled with the unfortunate fact that most of our friends wouldn’t drive down to Chinatown—we decided to bring Chinatown to the 90210,” explained Christine Chiu, who marked last year's Year of the Dog with a rooftop luncheon co-hosted by Burberry.

This year, she wanted to host a larger event to celebrate her heritage, since it was her son Gabriel's first Chinese New Year. Piaget and Bottega Veneta served as co-hosts.

Chiu worked with Los Angeles-based event firm Aliana Events to execute her vision, which involved a re-creation of the grand entrance to L.A.'s Chinatown; performances by ribbon dancers, martial artists, and other Chinese performers; a parade of dragon dancers; and a lavish dinner party in an on-site tent. Eddie Zaratsian created eye-catching red and yellow floral designs for the celebration.

“Many hours were spent designing something authentic and glamorous within the strict parameters given by the city of Beverly Hills,” said Chiu. “We had four different floor plans permitted in preparation of poor weather, capacity issues, et cetera.”

While the Chius originally planned to keep the guest list at 88 people (eight is a lucky number in Chinese culture), they ended up hosting about 130 attendees. For each guest, the family made a donation to support a child in China for one year.

“Good fortune boils down to these: health, food, shelter, friends, family, and being able to give back,” Chiu explained. “We celebrated all this under the stars and lanterns.”

Click through the slide show to see inside the lavish Chinese New Year celebration.

Launch Slide Show

Design/Decor

Chinese New Year

Social Events

Themes

Chinese

Sign up for the BizBash Daily - stay current with the event industry.

MORE Design/Decor STORIES

The Scout
Talking Flowers With Award Show Designer Mark's Garden
Readers' Forum
Event Designer Billy Butchkavitz Shares His Favorite Places Around the World
Trend Spotted
Trend Spotted: Faux Bookshelves as Event Decor

MORE Chinese New Year STORIES

Events & Promotions
Florida Planners Invigorated and Inspired as BizBash Brings Its Signature Expo to South Florida
News
Event Calendar: Friday, February 7, 2003

MORE Social Events STORIES

Event Report
Baby Shower Inspiration: See How a Top Planner Designed Her Own Event
Q & A
See Inside Bronson van Wyck’s Wild Greek-Inspired Birthday Party
Event Report
How Rubber Ducks Became a Glamorous Birthday Party Theme
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue