This Week in Los Angeles: Kimpton's Retro Holiday Pop-Up, the Rise of Cannabis Restaurants, Live Nation's New Experiential Pro

Ever Bar , the Kimpton Everly 's 80-seat in-house bar, has transformed for Christmas. One of 90 offshoots of New York's popular Miracle on Ninth Street bar, the retro space includes a lighted archway, a tree created with presents, a mailbox where guests can send letters to Santa, and a 20-foot-tall inflatable Santa. Miracle is open every day through December 31.

Welcome to BizBash’s new Los Angeles-based column, where West Coast bureau chief Claire Hoffman recaps the week’s biggest local news. Got a tip? Get in touch!

Moves & Milestones

Live Nation has promoted Arthur Mroczek to vice president, non-traditional entertainment for U.S. Concerts. Based in Beverly Hills, he will focus on expanding the company's presence in the alternative touring space, including experiential events, special exhibits, family programming, and esports.

Kelly Piva has joined the Visit Anaheim team as a meeting sales manager based in Chicago. Piva previously served as operations manager at Hannover Fairs, USA, and as an event manager at SmithBucklin.

In Case You Missed It

We rounded up Los Angeles's most notable venue openings of 2018, and also checked out what 1,300 A-listers will be eating during the Golden Globes. We also spoke with top local caterers—including Patina Catering, Wolfgang Puck Catering, and Love Catering—about the most innovative dishes they created this year.

In the News

West Hollywood has approved a series of cannabis restaurants, cafes, and consumption lounges. Eater: “Throughout the country, there are only seven consumption lounges in San Francisco, one in Oakland, and one in Denver. But WeHo’s group of new businesses could place West Hollywood on par with Amsterdam, Netherlands, for cannabis tourism, and maybe eventually surpass it.” https://bit.ly/2QGVKss

State senator Scott Wiener is introducing legislation to keep bars in Los Angeles, West Hollywood, and seven other California cities open until 4 a.m. Los Angeles Times: “Last year, Governor Jerry Brown vetoed a similar bill by Wiener. ... Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has endorsed SB 58, saying the city should have more flexibility than it does now.” https://lat.ms/2UTsv4h

Jeff Bridges will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year's Golden Globes on January 6. The Hollywood Reporter: “The annual DeMille award honors those with 'outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.' Recent recipients include Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen, Jodie Foster, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Warren Beatty, and last year's honoree, Oprah Winfrey.” https://bit.ly/2R4QE8J

Surprise Event Metric of the Week

10,000 = the number of pieces of silverware the Beverly Hilton will use for the Golden Globes' three-course dinner, viewing parties, and after-parties.

Venue Buzz

In mid-December, Maple, the Patina Restaurant Group venue located at the main entrance of Descanso Gardens, revealed a full renovation. The new design preserved the building's craftsman features, creating a farmhouse style with mid-century modern accents. Decor highlights include custom-made yellow banquettes, white-washed ceiling beams, and staggered maple trees. The restaurant holds 112 total inside and on its two patios. It sits adjacent to Birch Room, a renovated event space with a patio, custom seating layouts, and a private bar. Birch holds as many as 70 guests.

Overheard

“The first year, it cost about $2,300 to rent the strings of lights on the trees, because they had to rent them at that time. Now we have our own lightbulbs and we make strings if they’re not available. It does take 10 weeks to put them up.... and then it takes 10 weeks to take them down!”

—“Christmas Tree Lane” Association board member Mary Landau, describing Altadena's world-famous Christmas display, which has taken place almost every year since 1920. Curbed took an in-depth look at the festive tradition.

On the Scene

We checked out Beverly Hills' BOLD Holidays campaign, which includes festive photo ops on Rodeo Drive—including a white-and-gold Christmas tree and a wall where passersby write “peace” in their native language. Agenc worked with the city on the activations.

We're off next week, but look for more event, venue, and hospitality news from Los Angeles in 2019. Happy holidays!