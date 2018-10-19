This Week in Los Angeles: Whimsical Bubble Displays, Projection Mapping in Real Time, Previewing Politicon

For singer Kacey Musgraves’ performance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live concert series on October 2, Bubbleworks filled the entire Hollywood block with bubbles during the song’s crescendo. The new Los Angeles-based company creates whimsical bubble displays for live events, concerts, and festivals, including Coachella and Good Morning America’s concert series.

Welcome to BizBash’s new Los Angeles-based column, where West Coast bureau chief Claire Hoffman recaps the week’s biggest local news. Got a tip? Get in touch!

In Case You Missed It

We took a look at Xite Labs' stunning live projection mapping at the L.A. Philharmonic's 100th anniversary. We also caught up with event producers April Luca, who discussed her company's sustainability practices, and Debbie Geller, who shared ways to create thoughtful events for every type of client.

In the News

The James Beard Awards have created a new journalism award named for Los Angeles critic Jonathan Gold, who died in July. Eater: “Formerly known as the ‘local impact award,’ the Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award will honor ‘new writers who are telling stories of their cities and regions, just as Jonathan continually shone a light on his beloved Los Angeles.’” https://bit.ly/2AdEelW

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitchell Englander hosted an $800-a-person fund-raiser last week—the day before announcing he’d be vacating his seat to join Oak View Group, a global sports and entertainment advisory committee. Los Angeles Times: “Englander's handling of the episode—holding a fund-raiser right before revealing his plan for stepping down—was considered brazen even among some City Hall veterans familiar with political fund-raising. … Englander spokesman Colin Sweeney said the councilman had sent a letter to donors Friday offering refunds to anyone who requests them.” https://lat.ms/2NHrdEz

On Wednesday, American Airlines began construction on a $1.6 billion overhaul at LAX. Curbed Los Angeles: “To start, the airline will build a connection between [terminals 4 and 5] and a planned people mover system that will shuttle riders from the airport to a future Metro station at Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street.” https://bit.ly/2CUGYae

Moves & Milestones

Evelyn Ortiz has been named convention sales manager for Visit Anaheim. In other Anaheim news, Andrew Lakefish has been named director of sales and marketing at the Anaheim Marriott.

Meanwhile, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president John Bailey announced that Oscar-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will produce the 10th annual Governors Awards. The private event, which hands out honorary Oscars, will take place November 18 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom.

Venue Buzz

Boomtown Brewery in the Arts District downtown opened a private event space in September. The 4,000-square-foot space is fully furnished and has a private bar, an HD projector, and games such as giant chess, ping-pong, foosball, and board games; it holds 300 people or can be combined with the public taproom for larger events.

Overheard

“It was important to me that [the event] was black-tie because I wanted you to see us at our best. And I want you to remember what happens when you make a point to not exclude anybody and actually include everybody. Because when you include everybody you make it possible for a Robert Smith to come in the room and drop a $500,000 donation. At a time in our country when so much is broken, it’s important that we focus on those who are doing great in this world.”

—Warner/Chappell chairman and C.E.O. Jon Platt, discussing dress code and diversity while accepting the Spirit of Life award from Jay-Z at the City of Hope gala on October 12. The star-studded gala, which was held at Barker Hangar and featured a performance by Beyoncé, raised more than $6 million.

What's Next

It’s a weekend full of buzzy, public events, kicking off with Politicon at the Los Angeles Convention Center tomorrow. The non-partisan, humor-focused political convention will draw a range of speakers including Ann Coulter, Kathy Griffin, Ted Lieu, Michael Avenatti, Tucker Carlson, and Dennis Rodman. Don’t miss the “Baby Trump” balloon, which is flying over downtown Los Angeles this morning.

Also this weekend is the inaugural Sephoria House of Beauty, a new beauty event from Sephora that will feature a series of Instagram-friendly rooms, panels, and masterclasses. High-profile attendees and speakers include Chrissy Teigen, Elaine Welteroth, and Charlotte Tilbury. The event takes place at the Majestic Downtown.

Meanwhile, for Inland Empire residents, JetBlue is creating an interactive, AR-fueled activation at Victoria Gardens this weekend. The technology will show famous New York landmarks and is designed to promote JetBlue’s new route from New York to the Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County.