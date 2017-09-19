LIST YOUR BIZ
EVENT REPORT

TIFF 2017: 26 Highlights From After-Parties and Activations

Here's what you missed at Toronto International Film Festival after-parties, lounges, and activations from brands including Nespresso, Bell, the Four Seasons, and Lifewtr.

By Amanda Scriver September 19, 2017, 7:16 AM EDT

TORONTO Although the organizers promised a smaller and more subdued Toronto International Film Festival this year, the 42nd edition of the annual film industry event still drew an influx of high-profile actors, directors, producers, and media outlets to the city. The festival, which took place September 7 to 17, also generated its typical early Oscar buzz with screenings of films such as The Shape of WaterLady Bird, Call Me by Your Name, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which won the audience award on Sunday.

Along with the screenings of 255 films, other events that surrounded the 11-day event included swanky premiere after-parties at notable local venues, Instagram-worthy on- and off-site activations from big brands and sponsors, and branded lounges that hosted conversations with actors and directors. Here’s a look at some of the most notable ideas from TIFF parties this year. 

