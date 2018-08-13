LIST YOUR BIZ
Toast to Summer: 26 Event Highlights From Spirit Brands This Season

See some of the most eye-catching event design and activity ideas from Absolut, Jose Cuervo, St-Germain, Aperol, and more.

By Ian Zelaya August 13, 2018, 7:01 AM EDT

Photo: Landon Nordeman

Summer tends to be the go-to season for spirit brands to kick off new campaigns and launch new products, which leads to an uptick in brand events and activations throughout the season. This summer, brands took the opportunity to stage new events, revamp annual or continuous events, or launch traveling series. Here are some of the event design, activity, photo booth, and catering style highlights from brands such as Bacardi, Jose Cuervo, St-Germain, Aperol, and Cointreau.

Spirits/Liquor Industry Events

