Toast to Summer: 26 Event Highlights From Spirit Brands This Season

Summer tends to be the go-to season for spirit brands to kick off new campaigns and launch new products, which leads to an uptick in brand events and activations throughout the season. This summer, brands took the opportunity to stage new events, revamp annual or continuous events, or launch traveling series. Here are some of the event design, activity, photo booth, and catering style highlights from brands such as Bacardi, Jose Cuervo, St-Germain, Aperol, and Cointreau.