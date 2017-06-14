LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

EVENT INNOVATORS 2017

Top 10 Innovative Brands 2017: #6 AT&T

New partnerships are helping the telecommunications company reach more consumers.

By Michele Laufik June 14, 2017, 6:26 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook

​At the N.C.A.A. Final Four Fan Fest in April 2016 in Houston, guests shot free throws in a game stimulator.

Photo: Courtesy of AT&T

As customers move away from traditional phone lines, AT&T has found new ways to connect with them. In 2015, the Dallas-based telecommunications conglomerate bought DirecTV and launched Internet streaming service DirecTV Now in late 2016. Most recently, it agreed to pay more than $85 billion for Time Warner. (The Department of Justice is currently reviewing the deal.)

With its expansion comes more opportunities for sponsorship deals and partnerships. For example, AT&T and Tribeca Film Festival organizers this year teamed up in support of filmmakers who are underrepresented in the industry, debuting the AT&T Presents Untold Stories program. As part of a multiyear collaboration, AT&T provided one grant recipient $1 million to create a film that will premiere at the 2018 festival and then run across AT&T’s video platforms, including DirecTV Now.

At the end of 2016, AT&T paired up with singer Taylor Swift for a duet of sorts that includes events such as the AT&T DirecTV Super Saturday Night concert in Houston the night before the Super Bowl. Tickets were available through AT&T promotions and contests, and clips from the concert were broadcast for DirecTV customers after the show.

During the 2016 men’s Final Four basketball tournament in Houston, the company, which is an N.C.A.A. sponsor, created an immersive activation dubbed “Pressure Point” at the Final Four Fan Fest. As participants stepped up to the free-throw line on a half-court basketball court, sensory bells and whistles kicked in to simulate what players experience when shooting a game-winning shot. Each participant wore a biometric wristband that tracked changes in their heart rates. At the end of the experience, guests received their personalized data and a shareable video of their shot.

Back to the Top 10 Innovative Brands list

Check out the Event Innovators 2017 digital edition

AT&T DirecTV Taylor Swift N.C.A.A.

MORE AT&T STORIES

Event Report
How AT&T Brought Final Four Fans Inside the Game
Event Intelligence
A New Way to Encourage Twitter Activity at Events?
Event Report
How to Overcome a Major Venue Obstacle

MORE DirecTV STORIES

News
Super Bowl LI Preview: What ESPN, 'Rolling Stone,' and 'Playboy' Have Planned for Houston
Event Innovators 2016
Top 10 Innovative Brands 2016: #4 Pepsi

MORE Taylor Swift STORIES

Event Snapshot
Boy Band One Direction Sings Atop Giant Pinball Machine
Event Report
Art Basel 2012: Brands Host Pop-Ups With Shuffleboard, Spa Treatments, and Soccer on the Moon
Event Report
MTV's Video Music Awards: Party Pictures From Perez Hilton, 'In Touch,' 'N.B.A. Baller Beats' Lounge
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue