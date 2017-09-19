LIST YOUR BIZ
Top 100 Events in Canada 2017

A look at the festivals, conferences, parties, and other events that make the most impact year after year.

By Nancy Carr September 19, 2017, 3:01 AM EDT

TORONTO With Canada celebrating its sesquicentennial this year, many annual events honored the occasion by choosing Canada 150 as their theme. Whether that meant red-and-white tulips on display at Ottawa’s Tulip Festival, a focus on Canadian beers at the Toronto Festival of Beer, or putting homegrown scribes front and center at the International Festival of Authors, Canuck pride was on full display.

Our new pick for the top sports event, the Rogers Cup Tennis Tournament, also saw a boost from local pride. The Montreal men’s event set an attendance record mainly due to the presence of Canadian teen Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal. However, Toronto native Drake’s popularity wasn’t enough to keep his music festival, OVO Fest, from downsizing to just one day and a smaller venue.

The benefits category also has a new leader, BC Cancer Foundation Gala, thanks to its success at raising more than $3 million for its Hereditary Cancer Program. The black-tie gala at the posh Fairmont Hotel Vancouver will set its sights higher for this year, with a goal of $3.1 million.

To choose and rank the annual events on this list, we look at several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event's prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Entertainment Industry Events

1. Toronto International Film Festival
2. Just for Laughs
3. Vancouver International Film Festival
4. Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival
5. Edmonton Fringe Fest
6. Canadian Screen Awards
7. St. John's International Women's Film Festival

Food, Wine & Hospitality Industry Events

1. Vancouver International Wine Festival
2. Niagara Wine Festival
3. Restaurants Canada Show
4. Monreal en Lumiere
5. Festival of Beer
6. Cabane Panache et Bois Rond
7. Gourmet Food & Wine Expo
8. Prince Edward Island International Shellfish Festival
9. Night It Up
10. Fall Okanagan Wine Festival

Benefits

1. BC Cancer Foundation Inspiration Gala
2. Daffodil Ball
3. Grand Cru Culinary Wine Festival
4. Right to Play Tribute Dinner
5. True Patriot Love
6. Teddy Bear Affair
7. Blue Jays Curve Ball
8. DX Intersection
9. Power Ball
10. National Arts Centre Gala
11. Crystal Ball

Art & Design Events

1. Luminato
2. Contact Photography Festival
3. Nuit Blanche Toronto
4. Sobey Art Award Gala
5. Toronto Design Off-Site Festival
6. Art Toronto
7. Doors Open
8. Governor General's Awards in Visual and Media Arts
9. Papier Contemporary Art Fair
10. Toronto Outdoor Art Exhibition

Music Events

1. Beaches International Jazz Festival
2. Festival International de Jazz de Montréal
3. Juno Awards
4. Winnipeg Folk Fest
5. Toronto Jazz Festival
6. Osheaga Music & Arts Festival
7. OVO Fest
8. IglooFest
9. CBC Music Festival
10. Dawson City Music Festival

Political Events

1. Parliamentarian of the Year
2. Governor General's Performing Arts Awards Gala
3. Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner
4. Politics & the Pen

Festivals & Parades

1. Pride Toronto
2. Calgary Stampede
3. Canada Day
4. Toronto Caribbean Carnival
5. Quebec Winter Carnival
6. Winterlude
7. Les Grands Feux Loto-Québec
8. Celebration of Light
9. Halifax International Busker Festival
10. Canadian Tulip Festival
11. Victoria Symphony Splash
12. Collingwood Elvis Festival

Advertising & Marketing Events

1. C2 Montréal
2. Canadian Marketing Association Awards
3. Strategy Agency of the Year
4. ‘Marketing’ Magazine Marketing Awards

Trade Shows & Conventions

1. Canadian National Exhibition
2. TED Conference
3. Royal Agricultural Winter Fair
4. Canadian International AutoShow
5. Toronto International Boat Show
6. National Home Show and Canada Blooms
7. Global Petroleum Show
8. P.D.A.C. International Trade Show, Convention & Investors' Exchange
9. Fan Expo Canada
10. Canada's Farm Progress Show

Sports Events

1. Rogers Cup Tennis
2. Grey Cup
3. Formula 1 Grand Prix du Canada
4. Indy Toronto
5. Canadian Open
6. Gran Fondo Whistler
7. Vancouver Marathon
8. Queen's Plate
9. Yukon Quest
10. Lake Louise Alpine Ski World Cup

Media & Literary Events

1. Scotiabank Giller Prize Gala
2. Blue Metropolis
3. Vancouver Writers Fest
4. Word on the Street
5. International Festival of Authors
6. Writers at Woody Point

Fashion Industry Events

1. Toronto Men's Fashion Week
2. Arts & Fashion Week
3. Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards
4. Toronto Fashion Incubator New Labels
5. Eco Fashion Week
6. Western Canada Fashion Week

