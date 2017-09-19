LIST YOUR BIZ
Top 100 Events in the United States 2017

The music festivals, trade shows, conferences and other gatherings in the U.S. that set the standard for the event industry.

By Rayna Katz September 19, 2017, 3:15 AM EDT

Attendees, sponsors, and other stakeholders may think they’ve seen and done it all, but the best events are constantly surprising them. The list of the top 100 events in the United States shows how by changing formats and forming new partnerships, organizers can reinvigorate events already at the top of their game.

The list features stalwarts like South by Southwest, C.E.S., and the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala. Several events are new to the list, like the ATX Television Festival, reflecting the popularity of the medium, as well as the summertime benefit Apollo in the Hamptons and the NAMM Show. 

The events here all have something in common: They allowed event professionals to show off their creativity and bring people together.

As with all lists, these are subjective. To choose and rank the annual events, we look at several factors, including economic impact, buzz, innovation, and an event’s prominence within the communities it intends to serve.

Entertainment Industry Events

1. Comic-Con International
2. Sundance Film Festival
3. National Association of Broadcasters Show
4. Upfront Week
5. Television Critics Association Press Tour
6. Kennedy Center Honors
7. CinemaCon
8. ATX Television Festival

Art & Design Events

1. Art Basel Miami Beach
2. The Armory Show
3. NeoCon
4. Diffa Dining By Design
5. Dwell on Design

Benefits

1. Robin Hood Foundation Gala
2. Museum of Modern Art's Party in the Garden
3. Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, Gala
4. Naples Winter Wine Fest
5. Two x Two for AIDS and Art Gala & Auction
6. So the World May Hear Awards Gala
7. Tipping Point Community’s Annual Benefit
8. Crystal Charity Ball
9. Fight Night
10. Apollo in the Hamptons
11. After School Matters Gala

Food & Restaurant Industry Events

1. South Beach Wine & Food Festival
2. James Beard Foundation Awards
3. New York City Wine & Food Festival
4. Vegas Uncork'd
5. Tales of the Cocktail
6. Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
7. Chicago Gourmet
8. Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest

Award Shows

1. Academy Awards
2. Grammy Awards
3. Primetime Emmy Awards
4. Golden Globes
5. Time 100 Gala
6. ESPY Awards
7. Tony Awards
8. N.A.A.C.P. Image Awards

Sports Events

1. Super Bowl
2. World Series
3. N.C.A.A. Men's Final Four
4. Daytona 500
5. U.S. Open Tennis Championships
6. Masters Golf Tournament
7. Kentucky Derby
8. Boston Marathon
9. Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

Music Festivals

1. South by Southwest
2. Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
3. Lollapalooza
4. Summerfest
5. Austin City Limits Music Festival
6. New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
7. CMA Music Festival
8. Spoleto Festival USA

Business & Financial Industry Events

1. Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference
2. Peter G. Peterson Foundation Fiscal Summit
3. Sohn Investment Conference
4. Milken Institute Global Conference
5. Roth Conference
6. UBS Global Media & Communications Conference

Festivals, Parades & Holiday Events

1. Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
2. New Year’s Eve in Times Square
3. Mardi Gras
4. Tournament of Roses
5. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
6. National Cherry Blossom Festival
7. San Francisco Pride Celebration and Parade
8. Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
9. Pan-Mass Challenge

Parades, Festivals & Holiday Events

1. Essence Festival

Technology Industry Events

1. C.E.S.
2. Dreamforce
3. E3
4. Google I/O
5. Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
6. Oracle OpenWorld
7. JPMorgan TMT Conference

Trade Shows

1. North American International Auto Show
2. Magic
3. National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show
4. High Point Market
5. Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market
6. Design & Construction Week
7. Arnold Sports Festival and Expo
8. SEMA Show
9. Offshore Technology Conference
10. BookExpo America
11. NAMM Show
12. ReCon the Global Retail Real Estate Convention

Fashion Industry Events

1. New York Fashion Week
2. Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala
3. Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards

Political Events

1. White House Correspondents' Association Dinner
2. State of the Union
3. National Rifle Association Annual Meeting & Exhibits
4. American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference
5. Aspen Ideas Festival

