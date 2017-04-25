LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

FEATURE

Top 40 Event Designers 2017: André Wells

The Washington-based Wells shares how to make a memorable event.

April 25, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

André Wells

Photo: Courtesy of Events by André Wells

Once a fashion buyer for women’s sportswear, Wells launched his Washington-based event design and production firm, Events by André Wells, in 2004. He now designs more than 50 events annually, including corporate events, galas, weddings, and social events for clients including BET, Dell, and Disney. In the past year, Wells designed the opening dinner gala for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, as well as events during the Democratic National Convention.

On creating a memorable event: “I love juxtaposition moments, such as delicate hyacinths next to a 20-foot metal tree. I want the design to be remembered long after the event ends.”

Instagram

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue

Design/Decor

MORE Design/Decor STORIES

Event Report
Google Shifts From Festival Vibe to Neighborhood Design for I/O 2017
Event Report
How New York City's Parks Set the Scene for This Year's Robin Hood Gala
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue