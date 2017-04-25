Top 40 Event Designers 2017: André Wells

Once a fashion buyer for women’s sportswear, Wells launched his Washington-based event design and production firm, Events by André Wells, in 2004. He now designs more than 50 events annually, including corporate events, galas, weddings, and social events for clients including BET, Dell, and Disney. In the past year, Wells designed the opening dinner gala for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, as well as events during the Democratic National Convention.

On creating a memorable event: “I love juxtaposition moments, such as delicate hyacinths next to a 20-foot metal tree. I want the design to be remembered long after the event ends.”

