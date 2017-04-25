Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Andrew Stevens and Kim Swift

In the seven years since the inception of their creative agency, We Came in Peace, Stevens, Swift, and their team have produced work for some of the most respected brands in the fashion, automotive, restaurant, and entertainment industries at events such as Art Basel and the FYF Festival. Known for their intuitive designs, the New York-based duo specializes in crafting immersive worlds that possess a sense of community and connectivity.

Stevens, on the Spotify Artist Lounge at the FYF Festival (pictured, in slide show): “We created the concept of an urban summer garden inspired by the Nordic landscapes where Spotify (a Swedish-based company) began. Green rolling lawns, modern shade structures built from birch trees, and an eclectic mix of mid-century outdoor furniture gave the space a tranquil, resort-like feeling.”

