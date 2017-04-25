LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

FEATURE

Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Andrew Stevens and Kim Swift

The New York-based Stevens and Swift focus on community and connectivity.

April 25, 2017, 6:15 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Andrew Stevens and Kim Swift

Photo: Daniel Cavazos

In the seven years since the inception of their creative agency, We Came in Peace, Stevens, Swift, and their team have produced work for some of the most respected brands in the fashion, automotive, restaurant, and entertainment industries at events such as Art Basel and the FYF Festival. Known for their intuitive designs, the New York-based duo specializes in crafting immersive worlds that possess a sense of community and connectivity.

Stevens, on the Spotify Artist Lounge at the FYF Festival (pictured, in slide show): “We created the concept of an urban summer garden inspired by the Nordic landscapes where Spotify (a Swedish-based company) began. Green rolling lawns, modern shade structures built from birch trees, and an eclectic mix of mid-century outdoor furniture gave the space a tranquil, resort-like feeling.”

Instagram

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue

Design/Decor

MORE Design/Decor STORIES

Event Report
Google Shifts From Festival Vibe to Neighborhood Design for I/O 2017
Event Report
How New York City's Parks Set the Scene for This Year's Robin Hood Gala
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue