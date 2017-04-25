LIST YOUR BIZ
FEATURE

Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Annie Senatore

The Washington-based Senatore shares how she helps clients realize their visions.

April 25, 2017, 6:05 AM EDT

Annie Senatore

Photo: Courtesy of Design Foundry

A British designer with a background in international fashion, Senatore founded event design and production company A Vista Events in 2000. In 2012, the Washington-based firm expanded and rebranded as Design Foundry, offering services for conferences, festivals, galas, and social events across the country. In 2016, the company serviced more than 400 events, including opening events for the National Museum of African American History and Culture and White House Correspondents’ Association dinner parties for NBC, MSNBC, and CBS.

On helping clients: “My goal is to help clients realize their vision, while inserting new ideas and concepts and modern design, and ensuring the attendee experience jives with the goals of the organization or client. I constantly strive to innovate the event industry and not lean on past ideas. It’s important for me to treat every event as a new possibility and to create an experience that's truly one of a kind for the attendee.”

