LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

FEATURE

Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Bronson van Wyck

The New York-based van Wyck shares how to transform an event space through color.

April 25, 2017, 6:30 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Bronson van Wyck

Photo: Dan Hallman for BizBash

In March 2016, New York-based van Wyck spun off his corporate, brand-focused event business into a new venture called Workshop; his core company Van Wyck & Van Wyck now solely handles private events. His client roster remains the same: high-end luxury brands such as Coach and Land Rover and high-profile nonprofit institutions such as the Friends of the High Line and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

On the High Line Art Dinner (pictured, in slide show): “Using colorful lighting, hand-painted tablecloths, and flowers in a myriad of colors, we created a rainbow tunnel. As you made your way through the passage, it felt like guests passed through a prism of color from purple to red to orange to blue.”

Instagram

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue

Design/Decor

MORE Design/Decor STORIES

Event Report
Google Shifts From Festival Vibe to Neighborhood Design for I/O 2017
Event Report
How New York City's Parks Set the Scene for This Year's Robin Hood Gala
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue