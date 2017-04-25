Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Bryan Rafanelli

Known for designing weddings for high-profile clients including Chelsea Clinton and Matt Damon, Rafanelli launched his company, Rafanelli Events, in 1996. With offices in Boston and New York, his company annually designs around 100 events, from social events to corporate functions to benefits. His events include the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party, events during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, and the Unicef Snowflake Ball. Rafanelli designed more than a dozen events at the White House during the Obama administration, including the holiday decorations in 2015 and 2016.

On his design philosophy: “Our signature for any event is to tell our client’s story in ways that leave a lasting impression on the guests, focusing on the three or four memorable moments we want each guest to be thinking about as they walk away from the evening.”

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue