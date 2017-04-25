LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

FEATURE

Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Bryan Rafanelli

The Boston- and New York-based Rafanelli shares how to make a lasting impression on guests.

April 25, 2017, 5:50 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Bryan Rafanelli

Photo: Allan Zepeda

Known for designing weddings for high-profile clients including Chelsea Clinton and Matt Damon, Rafanelli launched his company, Rafanelli Events, in 1996. With offices in Boston and New York, his company annually designs around 100 events, from social events to corporate functions to benefits. His events include the Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Hot Pink Party, events during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, and the Unicef Snowflake Ball. Rafanelli designed more than a dozen events at the White House during the Obama administration, including the holiday decorations in 2015 and 2016.

On his design philosophy: “Our signature for any event is to tell our client’s story in ways that leave a lasting impression on the guests, focusing on the three or four memorable moments we want each guest to be thinking about as they walk away from the evening.”

Instagram

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue

Design/Decor

MORE Design/Decor STORIES

Event Report
Google Shifts From Festival Vibe to Neighborhood Design for I/O 2017
Event Report
How New York City's Parks Set the Scene for This Year's Robin Hood Gala
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue