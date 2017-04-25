Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Cara Kleinhaut

Having recently rebranded her company (from Caravents to Agenc) in order to better reflect the 14-year-old company’s embrace of the modern digital era, Kleinhaut, who operates out of Los Angeles and New York, describes her proudest moment as Essence magazine’s Black Women in Hollywood awards, which celebrated their 10-year anniversary this year. Other clients include Elle, Dior, and L’Oréal.

On her design philosophy: “It has evolved over the years, from events that are chic and memorable for the guests in the room, to creating experiences that are designed for digital—meant to inspire guests, press, and influencers to share a digital journey.”

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue