Top 40 Event Designers 2017: David Monn

Known for creating some of New York’s most memorable events for institutions such as the New York Public Library, the Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Opera, and the New York City Ballet, Monn is sought after for his consistently elegant style and five-senses approach to event design. The designer shared his personal archive of event photos, along with his thoughts on his designs, in his new book, The Art of Celebrating.

On his design philosophy: “Creativity is sparked by curiosity. I must find the true purpose of the event, which then informs my design approach. I am a conduit for what is the ultimate expression of an experience. That said, my three guiding principles have always been, to this day, authenticity, scale, and detail.”

