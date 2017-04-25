LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

FEATURE

Top 40 Event Designers 2017: David Stark

The New York-based Stark shares his thoughts on taking risks in design.

April 25, 2017, 6:10 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

David Stark

Photo: Nico Iliev

Although his design aesthetic might be hard to classify, Stark has become known for elevating everyday materials into the realm of installation art. For example, at the Brooklyn Museum’s Artists Ball, the New York-based president and creative director of David Stark Design and Production created a multilevel landscape—inspired by the artist Constantin Brancusi’s “Endless Column”—using thousands of rolls of toilet tissue and paper towels. Stark’s other notable clients include Target, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Robin Hood Foundation.

On taking design risks: “It takes a special client to trust and embrace a radical idea. When radical things happen, I am aware that both we and our clients must be on the same page at the same time: fearless, bold, confident, trusting. When everyone is on the same page with those deep feelings, magic happens.”

Instagram

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue

Design/Decor

MORE Design/Decor STORIES

Event Report
Google Shifts From Festival Vibe to Neighborhood Design for I/O 2017
Event Report
How New York City's Parks Set the Scene for This Year's Robin Hood Gala
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue