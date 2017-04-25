Top 40 Event Designers 2017: David Stark

Although his design aesthetic might be hard to classify, Stark has become known for elevating everyday materials into the realm of installation art. For example, at the Brooklyn Museum’s Artists Ball, the New York-based president and creative director of David Stark Design and Production created a multilevel landscape—inspired by the artist Constantin Brancusi’s “Endless Column”—using thousands of rolls of toilet tissue and paper towels. Stark’s other notable clients include Target, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Robin Hood Foundation.

On taking design risks: “It takes a special client to trust and embrace a radical idea. When radical things happen, I am aware that both we and our clients must be on the same page at the same time: fearless, bold, confident, trusting. When everyone is on the same page with those deep feelings, magic happens.”

