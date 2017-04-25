LIST YOUR BIZ
Top 40 Event Designers 2017: DeJuan Stroud

The New York-based Stroud shares how he handles design challenges.

April 25, 2017, 6:20 AM EDT

DeJuan Stroud

Photo: Courtesy of DeJuan Stroud Inc.

With more than two decades in the business, the New York-based Stroud of DeJuan Stroud Inc. continues to design a mix of movie premieres, birthday parties, weddings, galas, and other celebrations for clients such as the New York City Ballet, Amazon, and the Central Park Conservancy. But his favorite event of last year was probably his own—the book party for his new tome, Designing Life’s Celebrations.

On the Autumn in Central Park Benefit (pictured, in slide show): “The challenge was taking the clean, modern palette of purple and white and applying it to a design that reflected the season—fall—in Central Park.”

