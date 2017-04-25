Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Ed Libby

Incorporating influences from his extensive travels, as well as his love of florals, Libby has designed installations for the annual Macy's Flower Show and events for major clients such as Tiffany & Company. The New York-based designer of Ed Libby & Company Events was also recently named the artistic director for the conservatories at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and the MGM National Harbor in Washington.

On the MGM National Harbor installation (pictured, in slide show): “I wanted the installation to look like it was part of the vision for the building, not something that was added in as ‘decoration.’ The sheer scale of filling a two-story atrium with an 82-foot-high ceiling while keeping it chic and respecting the architecture was my biggest challenge.”

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue