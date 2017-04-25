LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

FEATURE

Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Ed Libby

The New York-based Libby shares how to make massive designs feel chic.

April 25, 2017, 5:30 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Ed Libby

Photo: Courtesy of Ed Libby & Company Events

Incorporating influences from his extensive travels, as well as his love of florals, Libby has designed installations for the annual Macy's Flower Show and events for major clients such as Tiffany & Company. The New York-based designer of Ed Libby & Company Events was also recently named the artistic director for the conservatories at the Bellagio in Las Vegas and the MGM National Harbor in Washington.

On the MGM National Harbor installation (pictured, in slide show): “I wanted the installation to look like it was part of the vision for the building, not something that was added in as ‘decoration.’ The sheer scale of filling a two-story atrium with an 82-foot-high ceiling while keeping it chic and respecting the architecture was my biggest challenge.”

Instagram

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue

Design/Decor

MORE Design/Decor STORIES

Event Report
Google Shifts From Festival Vibe to Neighborhood Design for I/O 2017
Event Report
How New York City's Parks Set the Scene for This Year's Robin Hood Gala
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue