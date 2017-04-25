LIST YOUR BIZ
Find a Venue
Find Suppliers
Search for Ideas
Event News & Trends
OPEN SEARCH
CLOSE

More than 50,000 resources to find what you need for your next event.

FEATURE

Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Edgardo Zamora

The Los Angeles-based Zamora shares how he creates events that appeal to all ages.

April 25, 2017, 6:55 AM EDT

Add to IdeaBook Launch Slide Show

Edgardo Zamora

Photo: Gloria Mesa

Argentinian-born and Los Angeles-based designer Zamora of Revelry Event Designers draws inspiration from his travels for social and corporate events and says his proudest moment was being part of the design team for the final state dinner of President Obama’s administration in 2016. He describes his event style as “luxurious,” “extravagant,” and “exuding elegance.”

On a children's birthday party (pictured, in slide show): “We try to select a theme that the adults and children will both enjoy. The events must be visually stunning, interactive, and filled with details. They are all spectacularly fun events to design and attend.”

Instagram

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue

Design/Decor

MORE Design/Decor STORIES

Event Report
Google Shifts From Festival Vibe to Neighborhood Design for I/O 2017
Event Report
How New York City's Parks Set the Scene for This Year's Robin Hood Gala
Your email inquiry will be sent to 3 venue
Review and Continue Continue