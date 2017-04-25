Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Edgardo Zamora

Argentinian-born and Los Angeles-based designer Zamora of Revelry Event Designers draws inspiration from his travels for social and corporate events and says his proudest moment was being part of the design team for the final state dinner of President Obama’s administration in 2016. He describes his event style as “luxurious,” “extravagant,” and “exuding elegance.”

On a children's birthday party (pictured, in slide show): “We try to select a theme that the adults and children will both enjoy. The events must be visually stunning, interactive, and filled with details. They are all spectacularly fun events to design and attend.”

