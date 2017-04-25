Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Javier Velarde

After studying marketing, Velarde founded Miami-based event design and production agency Triton Productions in 2000. Focusing mainly on corporate and brand events, Velarde and his team design as many as 45 events a year for clients including HBO, Dom Perignon, and ESPN. The latter’s College Football National Championship Tailgate featured a four-sided LED screen as an immersive way to broadcast ESPN’s feed.

On his design style: “From a spatial design point of view, I pay special attention to balance and symmetry to create flow. For color palette and to create contrast, I never use more than two colors. My signature aesthetic is to combine fine details to create an overwhelmingly powerful and memorable effect.”

