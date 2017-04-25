LIST YOUR BIZ
FEATURE

Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Lewis Miller

The New York-based Miller shares his design philosophy.

April 25, 2017, 5:35 AM EDT

Lewis Miller

Photo: Courtesy of Lewis Miller Design

Miller launched his own floral design company, Lewis Miller Design, in 2002. Operating out of New York, Lewis Miller Design produces as many as 80 events a year, including social and corporate events for clients including American Express, Netflix, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Last year, Miller designed events for the Met Breuer and the Central Park Zoo, and released his first book, Styling Nature: A Masterful Approach to Floral Arrangement.

On his design philosophy: “My philosophy is that design needs to be of-the-moment, yet not feel trendy. A lot of thought goes into creating a look that is not under-designed or over-designed. Design needs to feel effortless and natural.”

