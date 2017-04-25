Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Mindy Weiss

Known for her over-the-top social events for celebrities, such as the recent destination wedding of Ciara and Russell Wilson, Weiss also handles corporate and charity clients at Mindy Weiss Party Consultants. Based in Beverly Hills, California, she works on about 65 high-end events a year, all around the world. For inspiration, she shops at flea markets and pores over design magazines, and she describes her signature style as “vintage romantic.”

On her design style: “[I aim to create] an environment that feels like someone’s home. I love mixing romantic flowers with vintage accents to create an intimate space.”

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue