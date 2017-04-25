Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Ron Wendt

Originally from Texas, New York-based Wendt began his career as a garden designer and now creates high-end events for luxury brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Cartier, plus cultural institutions like the School of American Ballet with Ron Wendt Design. His clean, sophisticated environments are never over-designed and tend to embrace the aspects of color and texture.

On the School of American Ballet Workshop Gala (pictured, in slide show): “Sometimes the space just demands what you should do. … We draped the 35-foot-tall windows [of Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall] in three primary-toned vinyl panels, then had table runners sewn from strips of primary-colored cotton over black under cloths to make it all pop.”

Back to the Top 40 Event Designers list

Check out the 2017 Design Issue