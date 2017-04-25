LIST YOUR BIZ
FEATURE

Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Shai Tertner

The New York-based Tertner shares how he adapts to clients' needs.

April 25, 2017, 6:25 AM EDT

Shai Tertner

Photo: Courtesy of Shiraz Events

Having started his business in 2001 as the first catering company to also offer in-house model staffing, Tertner now has offices in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles, as well as in London and Mexico City. His luxury clients at Shiraz Events include Louis Vuitton, Hennessy, Make Up For Ever, Andaz Hotels, Cadillac, Condé Nast, New World Symphony, Amazon, Swarovski, Gensler Architects, Douglas Elliman, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

On his design style: “I’m a design chameleon. I wear the colors of the clients I work with; however, I always create multisensory, aesthetically impressive, shareable environments that are timeless.”

