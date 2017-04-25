Top 40 Event Designers 2017: Tony Schubert

Schubert’s client roster at Event Eleven is a who’s who of the entertainment industry, including People, WME, Disney, ESPN, and Entertainment Weekly. The Los Angeles-based event designer calls his aesthetic “clean, modern, sexy, and chic,” moving away from anything that feels cluttered. His events include the SAG Awards’ official after-party, which he also names as among his proudest design moments.

On his design philosophy: “It is easy to revisit ideas or concepts that have worked in the past, but you have to keep moving the needle and trying new things. It is important to set trends, not follow them.”

